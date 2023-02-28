Texas Republican proposes making feminine products tax free

Texas State Representative Caroline Harris, R-Williamson, has proposed new legislation making feminine products sold in Texas exempt from taxation.

The bill, HB 2320, makes "the sale, use, or consumption of a feminine hygiene product is exempted from the taxes imposed by this chapter."

The bill continues to define "feminine products" as a "tampon, sanitary napkin, menstrual cup, menstrual sponge, menstrual pad, or other similar tangible personal property sold for the principal purpose of feminine hygiene in connection with the menstrual cycle."

"House Bill 2320 aligns our Texas tax code with the values of our state. Every woman knows that feminine hygiene products are not luxuries; they are essentials," Harris told Fox News Digital. "They are vital to the health and well-being of the women who support our communities and make Texas the great state it is. "

Similar bills have been a recurring proposal in Texas but have yet to make it to Governor Abbott's desk.

"Governor Abbott fully supports exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax," Renae Eze, a spokesperson for the governor, told The Texas Tribune in a statement on Friday. "These are essential products for women’s health and quality of life, and the Governor looks forward to working with the legislature in the next session to remove this tax burden on Texas women."

A similar bill, which also includes products relating to childbirth, was introduced by Representative Donna Howard, D-Austin. HB 300 amends Section 151 of the state tax code which currently includes baby food and formula under the grocery tax exemptions. The new proposed additions include baby products like diapers, wipes, breast pumps and baby bottles and menstrual hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and pads.

"You wouldn't necessarily notice that the feminine hygiene products and the diapers are not tax-exempt and that you're actually paying a set of taxes on those things. So, you know, really part of this also has to do with recognizing what are necessities," said Rep. Howard.

"Today, I filed House Bill 300 which would provide financial relief to thousands of hard working Texas families by easing the financial burden of purchasing these essential products," Howard told Fox News Digital. "I am grateful to Speaker Phelan for including House Bill 300 on his list of priority legislation and look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues to get this important bill to Governor Abbott’s desk."

On the proposal, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, "Texas can absorb the lost revenue easily, but for countless Texas women, this will mean significant savings in their personal budgets over time."