Texas mayor sounds alarm about robberies, car chases as migrant surge worsens

The issues on the border "have gotten crazy" ever since the Biden administration started, a southern Texas mayor said on Wednesday.

"We went through this in 2018 and 2019. And the numbers are a cakewalk then, compared to what we're seeing now. It's gotten just totally ridiculous," Uvalde, Texas Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. told "America’s Newsroom."

In Uvalde, Texas, they’re averaging 10 to 12 car chases a week, McLaughlin Jr. said, adding that he has never seen a situation like this before.

"I went to a wreck Friday night where they were pursuing a car that rolled over. There were five immigrants in it. And they were mad that they got caught and were frustrated with the officers. And this is something we're seeing every day. Our local ranchers are having their pensions cut, their houses are being broken into and they're trying to steal their cars. It's just gotten crazy," McLaughlin Jr. said.

The Uvalde mayor said that migrants from 49 different countries have breached their region of Texas, with the holding center in Uvalde for the Del Rio sector "at capacity."

McLaughlin said that southern Texas is expected to receive 20,000 to 30,000 migrants by summer.

"It’s so full, they're having to pull agents off the street and they're ending up babysitting. And our Border Patrol does a great job in our community, in our area, but their hands are becoming tied with this. And this border, it needs to be addressed. It needs to be stopped and we need to tell them to quit coming."

Fox News Evie Fordham contributed to this report.