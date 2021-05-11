Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Texas judge dismisses NRA Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale’s ruling effectively scuttles the NRA’s push to relocate from New York to Texas

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
NRA in the crosshairs as New York Attorney General files lawsuit to dissolve organizationVideo

NRA in the crosshairs as New York Attorney General files lawsuit to dissolve organization

Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office has filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association (NRA). James is seeking to have the organization shutter its doors, bringing a close to its nearly 150-year old existence.

A Texas judge dismissed the National Rifle Association’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Tuesday, dealing a major setback to the gun rights group amid an ongoing legal fight in its home state of New York.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale’s ruling effectively scuttles the NRA’s push to relocate from New York to Texas. New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed suit in a bid to dissolve the group amid allegations of financial impropriety.

"The question the court is faced with is whether the existential threat facing the NRA is the type of threat that the Bankruptcy Code is meant to protect against," Hale wrote, according to Reuters. "The court believes it is not."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

