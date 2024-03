Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Colin Allred, the Democrat nominee in Texas' Senate race, is facing a six-figure advertisement campaign over his past remarks in which he labeled the southern border wall "racist."

The Truth and Courage PAC, which is working to re-elect Republican Sen. Ted Cruz this November, is launching the endeavor over what the group says is Allred's efforts to "undermine" border security.

"Colin Allred has consistently fought to undermine America's border security, transform Texas into a sanctuary state, and make our communities less safe," Truth and Courage spokesperson Jarrod Griffin told Fox News Digital. "He desperately wants America's borders wide open, and he's even willing to tear down the border wall to do it."

"No matter how hard he tries to hide his radical record, his promises to destroy America's border security and the years he's spent fighting for dangerous, open borders policies speak for themselves," Griffin said.

Allred has said he wants to "surge resources" to help Border Patrol. However, he has consistently opposed efforts to ban sanctuary cities, supported a pathway to citizenship for the millions of illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. and opposed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

In 2018, he called the border wall "racist," sparking the current ad campaign.

"I'll tell you what, if they build that racist wall, my generation is the one that will tear it down," Allred said at the time. "We are not going to have a wall in this country."

Allred responded to Truth and Courage PAC's ad buy in a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Our immigration system is broken, and to fix it we need real solutions that secure our border, surge resources to Border Patrol and our border communities, create a pathway to earned citizenship for Dreamers and reform our system to better meet the needs of our economy," Allred said. "When given the opportunity to actually do something, Ted Cruz put politics over a bipartisan border security bill backed by the Border Patrol Union."

Allred launched his campaign for the Senate last May and vastly outraised his Democrat primary opponents. He recently defeated a field of challengers to take on Cruz in the general election.

Allred's general election matchup against Cruz will likely pose a more formidable challenge, considering that the border and illegal immigration are among the top issues that concern voters in the Lone Star state, which continues to bear the brunt of the migrant crisis that's worsened under the Biden administration.