Texas

Texas AG launches undercover operations to infiltrate 'leftist terror cells' across the state

Ken Paxton cited Charlie Kirk's assassination and the 'disturbing rise of leftist violence' across country

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
White House senior advisor vows to 'uproot and dismantle' left-wing 'terrorist' networks Video

White House senior advisor vows to 'uproot and dismantle' left-wing 'terrorist' networks

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff reports on who the White House is blaming for political violence and has the latest on its deal with TikTok on 'Special Report.'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday announced that he has launched undercover investigations to infiltrate and uproot leftist terror cells following high-profile incidents of political violence.

Paxton cited the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the "disturbing rise of leftist violence" across the country.

"Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people," he said.

CHARLIE KIRK KILLING PUTS RISE IN LEFT-WING TERROR IN SPOTLIGHT AS STUDY SHOWS VIOLENCE HITTING 30-YEAR HIGH

Ken Paxton in 2017

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

"The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk marks a turning point in America," Paxton added. "There can be no compromise with those who want us dead. To that end, I have directed my office to continue its efforts to identify, investigate, and infiltrate these leftist terror cells. To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming."

Paxton said the radical left has "incubated" an environment where political violence is celebrated and praised.

He cited nearly two dozen people allegedly linked to Texas-based Antifa-like groups who are accused of ambushing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado, Texas.

DAVID MARCUS: WHY ANTIFA IS SO MUCH MORE DANGEROUS THAN OLD-SCHOOL LEFTIST TERRORISTS

Portland antifa members on the street

Antifa protesters at a rally. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday announced the launching of investigations into leftist terror cells in Texas amid an increase in political violence.  (Mark Graves/The Oregonian/via AP)

Paxton also noted the Sept. 10 murder of Kirk at a Utah college campus and the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas.

President Donald Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization while directing federal agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle the groups involved.

"Building on President Trump’s bold actions, Attorney General Paxton has instructed his office to initiate sweeping investigations into radical leftist organizations engaged in or providing support to those perpetrating political violence," Paxton’s office said.

Law enforcement investigates shooting at Dallas ICE facility

Law enforcement agents look around the roof of a building near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Julio Cortez)

The Trump administration has taken a hard stand against political violence following Kirk’s assassination. However, a federal judge recently blocked him from deploying the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, where protesters have targeted ICE facilities.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

