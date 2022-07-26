Ted Cruz releases graphic video detailing 'narco slave trade' at southern border: 'This is barbaric'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, released a graphic video highlighting the brutality of what he calls the "Narco slave trade" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The video begins with Cruz and border officials tending to a group of migrants who crossed the border late in the night. He highlights that the vast majority of migrants are being economically exploited by the drug cartels bringing them into the U.S.

"These children come in in debt to vicious cartels thousands and thousands of dollars. The teenage boys work for the gangs in every city in America, and the teenage girls experience a hell worse than that, with far too many of them human trafficked into sex slavery," Cruz says in the video. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for the worst plague of slavery in America since the Civil War."

"This is not compassionate. This is not humane. This is barbaric," Cruz adds as the footage cycles graphic photos of migrants who have died attempting to cross the border.

President Biden's administration has presided over record-breaking border crossings in both 2021 and 2022.

The administration has repeatedly attempted to dismiss border surges as a yearly pattern, but while the southern border has seen a pattern of increases in migration each spring, the surges in both 2021 and 2022 far outpaced previous years.

Biden claimed in March 2021 that the border surge was "what happens every year." The U.S. saw 1.7 million border crossings by the end of that year, an all-time record.

2022 is expected to break that record, however.