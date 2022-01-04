Expand / Collapse search
Ted Cruz floats Biden impeachment if GOP takes back House

Last September, four House Republicans filed impeachment articles against Biden

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview Monday that it is likely that Republicans will win back the House in 2022, and said if they do, they will probably consider impeaching President Biden.

Cruz appeared on "Verdict with Ted Cruz," his podcast, and said Democrats "weaponized impeachment" during the Trump administration for partisan purposes, according to the Washington Times.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, floated the idea of a Biden impeachment if Republicans take back the House in 2022. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, floated the idea of a Biden impeachment if Republicans take back the House in 2022. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images ( Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponized it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander," he said.

He reposted an interview where he put the odds of Republicans taking back the House at 90-10 and 50-50 about taking back the evenly split Senate.

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting about reducing the costs of meat through increased competition in the meat processing industry in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting about reducing the costs of meat through increased competition in the meat processing industry in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) ( Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Last September, four House Republicans filed impeachment articles against Biden over his handling of the southern border and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

DALLAS MORNING NEWS RIPPED FOR ‘UTTERLY CLASSLESS STORY’ ON TED CRUZ’S TEENAGE DAUGHTER

"I filed articles of impeachment against @POTUS based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties," Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio posted on Twitter after filing the impeachment articles. "There are dynamics in Congress preventing this from being debated. But I could not stand by while Biden commits flagrant & deliberate violations of his oath of office."

Republicans accused Democrats of turning to impeachment to hamstring the Trump administration. 

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host, wrote, Democrats "need to keep Donald Trump at the center of the conversation. They're impeaching him so they can continue to give speeches about him. It's that simple."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

