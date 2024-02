Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters' political action committee infused $45,000 into the Republican National Committee's (RNC) convention fund last month in a stark departure from the union's history of giving primarily to Democrats.

The Teamsters PAC — known formally as Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education — earmarked the donation on Jan. 25, according to federal elections filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The contribution was made weeks after former President Trump, the clear front-runner to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, met with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien and days before a second meeting between the two.

In a statement, Teamsters spokesperson Kara Deniz said the contribution was approved in December before the union's two meetings with Trump. She added that it represented the first time the Teamsters would participate in both the Republican and Democrat conventions in more than two decades.

"The Teamsters contributed $45,000 to both the Democratic and Republican convention funds. It’s not since 2000 that our union has participated in both conventions," Deniz told Fox News Digital in an email. "In the Teamsters, all our members’ voices will be heard, regardless of party."

"Rank-and-file members will be on the ground and active in both conventions this year to make sure elected officials know the Teamsters’ issues and are hearing the challenges that working people face in this country," she continued.

The donation is likely to raise eyebrows as Trump continues to vie for the Teamsters' endorsement. After his most recent meeting with O'Brien on Jan. 31, Trump told reporters the conversation was productive and that while the union typically supports Democrats, "stranger things have happened," adding that rank-and-file union members largely support him.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which endorsed now-President Biden in 2020, is among the largest labor unions in the nation. While its overall membership has declined slightly in recent years, it still reports having just shy of 1.3 million members, according to its most recent filings with the Department of Labor.

"Our members want to hear from all candidates of all parties about what they plan to do for working people as President," O’Brien said in a statement last month. "Teamsters are essential to every trade industry in this country. Our members are working in all 50 states and represent every political background, including no affiliation."

"Our union wants every candidate to know that there are 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide whose votes will not be taken for granted. Workers’ voices must be heard."

According to the FEC, the largest contribution a multicandidate PAC can make to national party committee accounts is $45,000, meaning the Teamsters PAC maxed out with its RNC convention fund donation.

In recent months, it has given donations of $45,000 to various Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee funds.