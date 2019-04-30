Tax returns indicate Buttigieg among the least wealthy 2020 Dems

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to release his tax returns.

According to his returns, the White House hopeful and his husband Chasten – a school teacher - earned $152,643 last year. They paid around $20,000 in federal taxes – for an approximate tax rate of 13.2 percent.

WHO ARE THE WEALTHIEST 2020 DEMOCRATS?

Buttigieg released ten years of tax returns on his campaign website. They show that Buttigieg has earned six-figure salaries the past few years – but his income comes in far behind many of his rivals for the Democratic nomination.

Buttigieg, a one-time longshot who has grabbed plenty of media attention and soared in the polls over the past month and a half, is an Afghanistan War veteran and would become the nation’s first gay president if he makes it to the White House.

BUTTIGIEG TIES SANDERS FOR SECOND IN NEW 2020 POLL IN NH

He joins many of his 2020 rivals in unveiling their tax returns, as they and congressional Democrats continue to call on Republican President Donald Trump to follow suit.

Both as a 2016 candidate for the White House and as president, Trump has refused to release any of his federal income tax returns. The now-Democratic controlled House of Representatives is pushing for the president to release six years of his returns.

Earlier this month, Trump repeated his vow not to release his taxes, claiming he's under audit. The president has broken with decades of precedent by refusing to disclose his returns both before and after winning the White House.

RIGHT WING ACTIVISTS ACCUSED OF ORCHESTRATING FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BUTTIGIEG