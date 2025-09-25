Comey indictment sparks fierce political reactions nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Comey, the former FBI Director, was indicted on felony charges of obstruction and perjury Thursday, igniting fierce reactions across the nation and political spectrum.

The charges, announced by the newly appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Eastern District of Virginia, are in relation to his 2020 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Halligan framed the indictment as a matter of accountability, declaring it "a breach of public trust at an extraordinary level" and emphasizing that "no one is above the law."

If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison.

The announcement sparked reaction with the fastest coming through from the president and his allies.

President Donald Trump has long demanded Comey’s prosecution and since firing him in 2017 and railing against the Russia investigation he oversaw.

Trump celebrated the news with a triumphant post on his Truth Social account.

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president wrote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also issued a sharp statement on X declaring, "No one is above the law. The American people deserve justice after years of lies and political interference."

FBI Director Kash Patel amplified that opinion and cast the indictment as part of a broader effort to restore trust in the Bureau.

"Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability," he wrote.

"For far too long, corrupt leadership weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and eroding public trust. Under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. No one is above the law."

U.S. Senator John Cornyn responded noting the gravity of Comey's offenses.



"While our legal system provides for the presumption of innocence, Comey’s accountability for FBI abuses during the first Trump term are long overdue," he said. "These charges are serious offenses, especially if committed by the head of our nation’s top law enforcement agency, and there must be consequences for any crimes."

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called it "a long-awaited correction to years of corruption and cover-ups," while economic adviser Peter Navarro said it proved "justice delayed is not justice denied."

Democrats condemned the charges as politically motivated.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) denounced what he called a "malicious prosecution," reminding reporters that Trump previously fired a prosecutor who refused to bring "frivolous charges."

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued an even sharper rebuke.

"This kind of interference is a dangerous abuse of power," he warned. "By ousting a respected, independent prosecutor and replacing him with a partisan loyalist, Trump is undermining one of the most important U.S. Attorney’s offices in the country and eroding the rule of law itself."