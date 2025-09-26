Comey denies charges, declares 'I am not afraid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI Director James Comey has declared himself "not afraid" of President Donald Trump's Justice Department after being indicted Thursday for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way," Comey, who denies the allegations, said in an Instagram video. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she's right."

"But I'm not afraid," Comey added.

COMEY INDICTED FOR ALLEGED FALSE STATEMENTS, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESSIONAL PROCEEDING

Comey was indicted by a grand jury following a probe centered on whether he lied to Congress during his Sept. 30, 2020, testimony about his handling of the original Trump–Russia investigation at the FBI, known inside the bureau as "Crossfire Hurricane." The indictment also alleges Comey made a false statement when he testified that he did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source. According to the indictment, that statement was false.

"My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system," Comey continued. "I'm innocent. So let's have a trial and keep the faith."

Patrick J. Fitzgerald will represent Comey in the case and said his client denies the charges.

"Jim Comey denies the charges filed today in their entirety," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "We look forward to vindicating him in the courtroom."

WATCH: James Comey indicted, charged with false statement and obstruction of justice

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SEEKS TO INDICT FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY FOR ALLEGEDLY LYING TO CONGRESS

Fitzgerald previously served as special counsel in the Valerie Plame CIA leak probe and as U.S. attorney in Chicago, where he prosecuted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted in a corruption scandal in 2011.

The indictment marks a stunning legal turn for the man who once led the bureau through the Hillary Clinton email controversy and Russia investigation.

Comey will reportedly turn himself in on Friday, and his arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 before District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a judge appointed by former President Joe Biden.

FBI Director Kash Patel defended the bureau’s work in the case by praising the career agents and analysts who led the investigation.

"They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so," Patel said in a statement. He dismissed claims of politicization as "wildly false accusations" and said critics were repeating the same "bankrupt" narratives tied to the Russia investigation.

"It’s hypocrisy on steroids. Their baseless objections tell us now, more than ever, that we are precisely over the target and will remain on mission until completion," Patel said.

President Trump took to Truth Social Friday to celebrate the indictment and declared Comey a "dirty cop."

"Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED!" Trump wrote. "It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it."

Trump said Comey got "unexpectedly caught" but is off to a good start with the case being assigned to a Biden-appointed judge.

"He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far-reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid!" Trump wrote.

The indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505.

Fox News Digital also exclusively reported that former CIA Director John Brennan is under criminal investigation related to the Trump–Russia probe.

Under federal law, prosecutors have five years to bring a charge, with the five-year mark occurring Tuesday.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.