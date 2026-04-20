Swing-state Dem candidate's 'disgusting' comments about JD, Usha Vance's 'brown children' sparks outrage

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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who is running as a Democrat for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, is facing online blowback over a podcast appearance where he took several pointed shots at Vice President JD Vance’s personal life, including his relationship with Second Lady Usha Vance.

"What do you think is going through Usha's head when he talks? She's like, ‘Damn, I have to sleep with him,’" El-Sayed said on The Allen Analysis Show posted on Friday.

"I guess she’s pregnant so something is happening," El-Sayed continued, "Can you imagine, he’s got brown kids, at some point he’s going to have a really awkward conversation with his kids, like, you made your career hating people who are different."

El-Sayed went on to explain that Vance’s political philosophy is "incoherent" because of the racial makeup of his family and that the vice president’s soul is "corrupted" by power.

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"He's got to look at his kids and be like, 'Yeah, those are brown kids, they're mine,'" El-Sayed said. "'You know what I mean? And I had brown kids. I had brown kids?'"

Sayed continued, "I love my brown kids, and I think my brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else."

El-Sayed also said on the podcast appearance that Vance has the "charisma of a doorknob" and the "aura of a toad" while urging Usha Vance to "get out" of the marriage.

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Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was one of several people who took issue with El-Sayed's comments and told Fox News Digital she doesn't believe most Michigan voters will react positively to his message.

"When you’re running on racial division, you have to keep stoking racism, especially if you’re the racist," Dixon said. "Imagine smugly trying to break up a family because you don’t believe a white man can love his children. Pretty pathetic, and I think Michigan voters will agree."

Conservatives on social media quickly reacted to the clip, accusing El-Sayed of taking his criticism of the Vance family too far.

"This isn’t politics," Founder of Christians Against Antisemitism Institute Reverend Jordan Wells posted on X , calling the comments a "low blow."

"This is personal, cruel, and straight-up disgusting."

Conservative influencer Laura Loomer blasted the "derogatory sexual comments" in a post on X.

"Democrats are trash," Townhall writer Amy Curtis posted on X.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Vance’s office and El-Sayed’s campaign for comment.

Michigan's Democratic Senate primary will be held on Aug 4 as El-Sayed squares off against Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens to advance to the general election in November against former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers.