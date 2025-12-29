Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Swalwell attacks GOP legislative record as Republicans accuse Democrats of engineering shutdown

Eric Swalwell says lack of bipartisan effort led to record-low legislative output in 2025

By Leo Briceno Fox News
close
Rep. Eric Swalwell wants Californians to be able to vote by phone Video

Rep. Eric Swalwell wants Californians to be able to vote by phone

California Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN Saturday that he believes people should be able to vote using their phones so long as it is "safe" and "secure."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California lawmaker leaving office to pursue a gubernatorial bid blasted the Congressional Republicans for one of the least productive sessions of Congress — a record Republicans believe Democrats have an equal hand in creating.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who hopes to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom as California’s top executive, said 2025’s low legislative output came about from a lack of focus and a shortage of bipartisan effort.

"There wasn't much else being done in this Congress. And so, as we go into the new year, if Republicans want to work with us to bring down costs, reduce what we spend at the grocery store, they're going to find partners in us," Swalwell said on The Weekend.  

CONGRESS FLEES TOWN AS HEALTH CARE PREMIUMS SET TO EXPLODE FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS IN JANUARY

Rep. Eric Swalwell at Fox News Studio

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was mocked on X after posting a video of himself lifting weights while trashing Republicans. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"Now, I will say I'm responsible for one of those 40 bills that was passed. It was a bipartisan piece of legislation to make it easier for mothers who are breastfeeding to travel through airports and not have their breast milk screened," Swalwell said, touting a bill he authored.

According to congressional records, the House of Representatives has taken 362 votes in the first session of the 119th Congress. By comparison, under another Republican trifecta in 2015, the House considered 710 measures in the same window.

This year, 61 bills cleared both chambers of Congress to become law. Of those, only thirty-eight were something other than a congressional resolution.

Despite criticisms from Swalwell, Republicans looking at the productivity picture believe the complaints about productivity go both ways. 

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., accused Democrats on Sunday of creating gridlock on issues like government spending to purposefully prevent Republican productivity. 

SENATE QUIETLY WORKS ON BIPARTISAN OBAMACARE FIX AS HEALTHCARE CLIFF NEARS

Sen. Ron Johnson in 2023

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is seen on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The American public is pawns in the dysfunction. But again, understand Democrats, they want the shutdown," Johnson said on Sunday Morning Features, referring to the record-breaking 43-day shutdown standoff earlier this year. "They were responsible for it because they don't want President Trump and Republicans to have success." 

"So, if the American economy is collateral damage, they don't care because they just want power. They want to return to power in November," Johnson added.

Although lawmakers have already left Washington, D.C., and won’t return until 2026, Congress has a slew of priorities that remain pressingly on the docket. Among them, the government will need to find a way to pass spending legislation before the end of January or risk another government shutdown. 

More urgently still, Congress must also decide whether it will extend enhanced subsidies for Obamacare, which was passed as an emergency response to COVID-19. 

2026 DEADLINES LOOM AS CONGRESS LEAVES DC WITH SEVERAL UNFINISHED BATTLES

Eric Swalwell of California

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is accusing a top housing official of pulling Democrats’ private mortgage records and weaponizing them to trigger federal criminal probes, according to a lawsuit filed on Nov. 25. (Getty Images)

Without some sort of extension, Democrats fear that the vast majority of Obamacare’s 24 million enrollees will experience an overnight jump in premium costs when the subsidies expire at the end of the year. 

Last month, a handful of Republicans broke with the majority of their party and voted with Democrats to tee up consideration of a subsidy extension in January. Swalwell believes that vote offers the opportunity for bipartisan cooperation in 2026 absent in 2025.

"The mandate now, the majority of the House of Representatives wants to put these subsidies in place so that Americans can pay less for healthcare. So, it's now on the speaker, when we reconvene in just a couple of days, whether he will put this up for a vote," Swalwell said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But if not, the midterm message will be this, it costs too much. It costs too in what we pay at the groceries store and figuratively, it costs too much in the fights that we're losing under this administration."

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue