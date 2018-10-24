Suspicious packages addressed to Obama, Clinton, others: A full list of recipients

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and former CIA director John Brennan are among a handful of people that have been targeted by suspicious packages this week.

An explosive device was first discovered Monday inside a mailbox at liberal billionaire George Soros’ New York home. The Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Hillary Clinton the next night. By Wednesday, at least five political figures were the aim of suspicious packages in New York, Washington, D.C., and Sunrise, Florida.

Reports of a suspicious package addressed to the White House being intercepted at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland were debunked Wednesday. Claims that there were suspicious packages at a San Diego, Calif., building — which houses the San Diego-Union Tribune and the office of Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, among others — and at the Manhattan office of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, were later declared false alarms.

Read on for a look at what we know so far about the packages that have been intercepted.

George Soros

On Monday, an explosive device was found in the mailbox at the Bedford, New York, home of the billionaire. Soros wasn't home at the time of the discovery.

"We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY," the FBI New York Twitter account shared at the time. "There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time."

The bomb squad safely deactivated the device and turned over the investigation to the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) Division of the FBI.

Hillary Clinton

A package made out to Clinton was “recovered” by the Secret Service in Westchester County, New York, late Tuesday, the federal law enforcement agency confirmed Wednesday morning.

The package was addressed to Bill and Hillary Clinton's home in Chappaqua, a Westchester hamlet.

The FBI New York Twitter account later said it was "aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua."

Barack Obama

The Secret Service revealed another package addressed to the Obamas’ Washington, D.C. home "was intercepted by Secret Service personnel” Wednesday morning.

This package — along with the one addressed to Clinton — was “immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location.”

The agency said both Clinton and Obama did not receive the packages.

John Brennan

CNN employees were evacuated from their New York office on Wednesday due to a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan.

Alarms went off inside the bureau around 10 a.m. while anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were reporting live on suspected explosive devices sent to the famed politicians. CNN quickly cut to commercial as staff safely exited the building.

CNN said the package was addressed to ex-CIA director John Brennan.

Officers on the scene identified what "appeared to be a live explosive device" as well as an envelope containing white powder, which is now being investigated,” NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said at a news conference.

Law enforcement sources told the network it was sent via courier and included "Time Warner (CNN)" as a listed recipient.

Eric Holder

The Sunrise, Fla., building housing the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former Democratic Party chairwoman, was evacuated over a suspicious package Wednesday.

The package discovered at Wasserman Schultz's office, according to one law enforcement source, was mailed to ex-Attorney General Eric Holder under the wrong address — and therefore was shipped back to Wasserman Schultz' office due to the return label.

Maxine Waters

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on Wednesday. The package is being held at the Capitol Hill mail screening facility in Maryland, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

“I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI,” Waters said in a statement

The lawmaker added she is “appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter. I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror.”

