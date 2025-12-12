Trump asks when he'll be credited with creating 'perhaps the Greatest Economy' ever in US history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump touted the U.S. economy on Thursday, asking when he will be awarded credit for creating "perhaps the Greatest Economy" ever in the nation's history.

"I inherited a MESS from the Biden Administration — The Worst Inflation in History, and the Highest Prices our Country has ever seen. In other words, Affordability, just 13 months ago, was a DISASTER for the American People, but now, it’s totally different! Prices are coming down FAST, Energy, Oil and Gasoline, are hitting five year lows, and the Stock Market today just hit an All Time High. Tariffs are bringing in Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we are respected as a Nation again," Trump asserted in a Truth Social post.

President Trump took office for his second term less than a year ago on January 20, 2025.

"When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country? When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?" he asked in the post.

In a prior Truth Social post on Thursday, the president conveyed similar thoughts.

"STOCK MARKET JUST HIT AN ALL-TIME HIGH!!! When will the Fake Polls show that I am doing a great job on the Economy, and much more??? Thank you!" he declared in the post.

During a recent interview with Politico's Dasha Burns, the president indicated that he would rate the economy as "A+++++."

But GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said during an interview with CBS News that she thinks "the president needs to be aware that he's a billionaire, president of the United States. And you can't gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable. And you can't tell them that the economy is an A+++. You just can't do that. And I think it's insulting to people's intelligence."