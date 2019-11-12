Supreme Court divided over future of DACA program as justices weigh Trump bid to end program

The future of the DACA program for young illegal immigrants remained uncertain as the Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared to lack consensus on whether the Trump administration's plans to rescind legal protections for so-called Dreamers were proper.

The cases were debated during 80 minutes of tense oral arguments. No side appeared to command a clear majority of justices over what has become a major test of executive power on the contentious issue of immigration reform.

At issue is the Obama-era program known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. It was created under executive order and gives about 700,000 people brought as children to the United States illegally --or on visas that later were overstayed -- the opportunity to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit.

Hundreds of Dreamers and their supporters rallied outside the court. Members of Congress were among those watching the arguments inside.

President Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday morning that if the administration prevails at the high court, he promised "a deal will be made with the Dems for them to stay!"

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointedly faulted Trump, asking whether the administration took into full account the harm she said winding down DACA would do, calling what the president did a "choice to destroy lives."

But several conservative justices questioned whether courts should be second-guessing the discretionary power of federal agencies.

"You would agree the executive has the authority to rescind DACA?" asked Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The lawyer for groups supporting the program admitted that was correct, but said federal law also required the government to give a "reasoned explanation" and orderly process for its policy decisions, which lower courts found were not done.

One thing the nine-member bench seemed to agree, as Justice Stephen Breyer explained, is that "Everyone is struggling," trying to decide the case. "What's the line?" over preserving the competing interests, Breyer asked.

The consolidated cases are DHS v. Regents of the University of California (18-587); Trump v. NAACP (18-588); McAlleenan v. Vidal (18-589). A ruling is expected by late June 2020.