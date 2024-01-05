Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Supreme Court to decide if Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic case

The U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing argument in the beginning of February

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Mears , Shannon Bream Fox News
Published
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether former President Trump will be on the Colorado presidential primary ballot. 

The justices said they will hear the case on an expedited basis, with arguments on Feb. 8.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The case is set for oral argument on Thursday, February 8, 2024," the decision said. "Petitioner’s brief on the merits, and any amicus curiae briefs in support or in support of neither party, are to be filed on or before Thursday, January 18, 2024."

The highest court said that the briefs are due by Jan 31.

Respondents’ briefs on the merits, and any amicus curiae briefs in support, are to be filed on or before Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The reply brief, if any, is to be filed on or before 5 p.m., Monday, February 5, 2024."

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for a lunch break during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The historic hearing will consider the meaning of the 14th Amendment barring some people who "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office. 

The amendment was adopted in 1868, following the Civil War. 

