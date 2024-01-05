Supreme Court to decide if Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic case

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether former President Trump will be on the Colorado presidential primary ballot.

The justices said they will hear the case on an expedited basis, with arguments on Feb. 8.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The case is set for oral argument on Thursday, February 8, 2024," the decision said. "Petitioner’s brief on the merits, and any amicus curiae briefs in support or in support of neither party, are to be filed on or before Thursday, January 18, 2024."

The highest court said that the briefs are due by Jan 31.

Respondents’ briefs on the merits, and any amicus curiae briefs in support, are to be filed on or before Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The reply brief, if any, is to be filed on or before 5 p.m., Monday, February 5, 2024."

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO KEEP NAME ON COLORADO BALLOT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The historic hearing will consider the meaning of the 14th Amendment barring some people who "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office.

The amendment was adopted in 1868, following the Civil War.