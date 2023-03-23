Superhero Pelosi? California Dem hailed as 'real life action figure' at ObamaCare anniversary event

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was not only praised as a "real life action figure" on Wednesday but also handed a literal action figure of herself.

Pelosi met with health care activists, academic experts, patients and parents at the U.S. Capitol for a roundtable discussion to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, better known as ObamaCare, Politico reported.

"She's a real-life action figure," Pennsylvania-based health researcher Amy Raslevich reportedly said at the event, presenting the former House speaker with an action figure of herself.

The other participants largely credited Pelosi for the law passing and then surviving multiple attempts by Republicans to repeal it. Pelosi listened to their stories about caring for sick loved ones and managing their own health issues.

The former House speaker also reminisced about the battle to enact ObamaCare and protect it from GOP repeal efforts, urging activists to use the same successful lobbying strategies in future health care policy efforts.

"Tell the stories about how [health laws] make a difference in the lives of the American people," she said. "Members need to hear from their constituents."

During the height of the ObamaCare debate in 2010, Pelosi infamously said of the massive legislation: "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy."

Advocates from Protect Our Care, Little Lobbyists, and other health advocacy groups attended Wednesday's event. They and Pelosi discussed several initiatives they want to pursue going forward, such as expanding Medicaid and pushing the $35 per month out-of-pocket cap on insulin from Medicare to the private market.