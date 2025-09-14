Bob Vylan responds to Charlie Kirk's assassination with 'rest in piss' comment during his show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Controversial British punk-rap artist Bob Vylan appeared to revel in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, calling for the slain father of two to "rest in piss."

"I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s--- of a human being," Vylan said at a concert in Amsterdam Saturday.

Kirk, 31, was gunned down at Utah Valley University on Wednesday during a stop on his "American Comeback Tour." He was engaging in one of his signature debates with college students when a shot rang out. After being asked a question about transgender mass shooters, Kirk was shot in the neck. Authorities arrested suspected shooter Tyler Robinson on Friday after his father turned him in.

"The pronouns was/were. Because if you talk s---, you will get banged. Rest in piss Charlie Kirk, you piece of s---," Bob Vylan said as the crowd cheered in approval.

Vylan had his visa to enter the United States revoked in June after he chanted "death to the IDF" during a performance at the Glastonbury music festival.

The controversial singer posted a video on Sunday in which he denied celebrating Kirk's murder.

"At no point during yesterday's show was Charlie Kirk's death celebrated, at no point, whatsoever, did we celebrate Charlie Kirk's death," Bob Vylan said.

Kirk had warned that "assassination culture" was spreading on the left just months before his life was cut short.

"Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump," Kirk wrote in a post April 7, 2025.

The conservative activist linked to a poll suggesting a massive cultural shift occurred after Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

After Kirk’s assassination, many on the left appeared to celebrate that attack, or imply that he had it coming due to his conservative views.

Ex-MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd called Kirk "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures" upon learning of his murder, and said he was constantly pushing "hate speech."

"I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions… I think that’s the environment we’re in, that the people just — you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place. And that's the unfortunate environment we're in," Dowd said. He was subsequently fired from the network for his remarks.