DAVID MARCUS: Democrats must stop their deadly anti-fascism cosplay

There are three basic facts that cannot be avoided in the horrible assassination of Charlie Kirk: The mainstream left has spent a decade calling him a fascist, there is a nationwide group called "Antifa" that uses terror tactics to supposedly fight fascism, and the alleged murderer called Kirk a fascist on his shell casing.

Yet, since the brutal murder, a damnable lie has been constructed by Democrats and their media allies in which the shooter was somehow right-wing, or being ironic, or a gamer, not a leftist. All of it is complete nonsense.

By Saturday, officials had confirmed that the assassin was "deeply indoctrinated with leftest ideology," something that was obvious within hours of the murder.

It doesn’t matter if the Left has brainwashed itself into such delusions, or if they consciously think their lies are in pursuit of the greater good. What they are really doing is trying to muddy the waters, and deflect blame from their horrendous rhetoric towards Kirk and the right.

Democrats in the age of Trump have ridiculously demonized Republicans as a force for fascism that must be opposed by any means necessary. Whether it is completely legal deportations by ICE, or a military parade to celebrate the Army’s birthday, leftists see this supposed fascism in everything.

And nobody, except for Trump himself, drew more ire and false allegations of fascism than Charlie Kirk.

According to the Left, Kirk was committing fascist violence and getting trans kids killed when he opposed allowing children to medically transition their gender, a practice Americans oppose by wide margins.

Kirk was also called a fascist for being a misogynist, but not only did he promote up-and-coming women with talent in the conservative movement, his Turning Point USA conferences regularly featured women like Karol Markowitz, Libby Emmons, and Emma Jo Morris, powerhouses in journalism who sure as hell don’t promote misogyny.

Kirk was called a racist, another form of fascism, when, in fact, he sought out and highlighted young conservatives of color and worked to bring more of them under his Turning Point USA tent.

But ultimately, what got Charlie Kirk labeled as a fascist by the loony and libelous left is that he supported President Donald Trump, something he shared with half of the citizenry of our nation.

Kirk and those Americans are only fascists in the Trump-Derangement-addled minds of liberal elites who have never spoken to a Trump voter without wearing a safari hat.

Matthew Dowd was rightfully fired by MSNBC for insulting Kirk just minutes after his death, but it was even more remarkable and telling when he uttered the phrase, "We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."

This is a deeply weird vision of what Turning Point USA is and who its supporters are. Nobody fires off guns and yells ‘Yee-Haw’ when a good point is made on stage, and nobody who has ever been to these events and met these people would ever speak of them with such ignorant disdain.

Instead of taking responsibility for their dangerous rhetoric, Democrats are doubling down on the delusion that they are in some grand operatic battle with the forces of evil and fascism in the form of nicely dressed college students discussing Thomas Jefferson.

A good man is dead today because he was falsely smeared as a fascist, and it is the responsibility of everyone who promoted that pernicious lie, not just to turn down the temperature, but to wholly reject the dehumanization of conservatives.

There is no fascist threat on the American right, and Democrats need to stop pretending that there is. It's not only a dangerous lie, it makes them appear unhinged. Washington, D.C. has been all but murder-free for a month now, and still, they call Trump’s measures in our capitol "authoritarianism."

The thing about calling people fascists is that you don’t beat fascists at the election box, which is why Democrats also run around baselessly claiming there will be no more elections after Trump. You beat fascists by killing them.

Charlie Kirk is gone because a young man, from a normal family, was radicalized into believing that Kirk was a fascist. This is as clear as day, and the people who spent 10 years calling him a fascist are, without exception, either liberal or Never Trump.

If there is anyone on the Left, in politics, journalism or an influencer group, who is ready to stand up and say this dehumanization of conservatives has to stop, please, please do it now, do it before another innocent life is snuffed out in the name of twisted leftist ideology.