Stephon Clark's brother running for Sacramento mayor: report

The brother of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man fatally shot by Sacramento police in March, is running for mayor.

The 22-year-old was shot in his grandparents’ backyard March 18. Police said they thought he had a gun and feared for their safety. But Stephon Clark only had a cell phone and critics have questioned why they chose not to resolve the situation in a non-lethal manner before firing 20 bullets.

Since Stephon Clark’s death, brother Stevante Clark became a vocal critic of Sacramento and its police department, leading protests and demonstrations around the city.

Now, Stevante Clark, 25, has filed paperwork to run for mayor in 2020, according to the Sacramento Bee.

He told the newspaper he wants to combat gang violence by implementing academic, labor and trade programs. He also wants Sacramento to “be the most green city in the state.”

Additionally, Stevante Clark said he wants to help “underdeveloped communities” if he’s elected by establishing resource centers that could provide childcare, mentoring programs, job training and mental health counselors.

OUTRAGE GROWS OVER POLICE KILLING OF STEPHON CLARK IN SACRAMENTO

“Mental health is one of the biggest things I want to combat,” Stevante Clark, who has said he struggled with mental health issues following his brother’s death, told the Sacramento Bee.

According to the newspaper, officials placed Stevante Clark on multiple mental health holds in the months after his brother was killed. In April, he told CBS Sacramento, “I hate my life.”

He was also arrested in April after allegedly threatening to kill his roommate’s girlfriend and causing more than $400 in damage to the house where he rented a room.

