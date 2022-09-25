Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stefanik insists GOP remains united, calls Dem leader 'partisan hack' over criticism of migrant transports

The New York congresswoman also outlined GOP plans for if they take control of the House

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Rep. Elise Stefanik rips Democrats for state of America: 'They have created crises across this country' Video

Rep. Elise Stefanik rips Democrats for state of America: 'They have created crises across this country'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., breaks down her solutions to key issues taking the U.S. by storm, including the economy, division within the Republican Party, the crime crisis and more.

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., denied that more right-wing members of her party are at odds with the rest of the GOP and took a shot at Democratic leaders over their criticism of Republican politics. 

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," host Shannon Bream mentioned a recent report, as well as her own conversations with members of the GOP's Freedom Caucus, that indicate that the more conservative members feel they are "being taken for granted." Stefanik denied that there is any problem within her party.

"I would say the media is trying to divide us, the Democrats are trying to divide us. We are united, the House Republicans," Stefanik said, saying all members have been able to provide input to the House GOP's agenda.

Regarding that agenda, Democrats have accused Republicans of not putting forth many details of an actual plan in their recently-released "Commitment to America" 2023 agenda. Stefanik rejected this idea as well.

KEVIN MCCARTHY ON ‘COMMITMENT TO AMERICA’ PLAN: GOP WILL HOLD GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE ‘LIKE YOU HAVEN’T SEEN'

Inside Kevin McCarthy's 'Commitment to America' immigration plan Video

"There are ample details," Stefanik said. She pointed to plans to reduce inflation by cutting government spending, lower energy through multiple bills that Democrats currently will not consider, bills aimed at supporting law enforcement, a Parents Bill of Rights, and a plan to eliminate the 87,000  new IRS agents Democrats approved.

"Democrats have no plan," Stefanik insisted. "They are attacking us because they have created crises across this country."

The Republican said Democrats do not have any plan to solve problems regarding inflation, crime, or the border, while "we have legislation on each and every one of these issues."

MCCARTHY, HOUSE REPUBLICANS HIGHLIGHT ECONOMY, EDUCATION IN ‘COMMITMENT TO AMERICA’ AGENDA

The ‘Commitment to America’ plan is about America: Kevin McCarthy Video

Bream pointed to criticism from House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who said the last time Republicans controlled Congress, it was a "do-nothing" Congress. For example, while the GOP had promised to repeal Obamacare, they did not.

 "Steny Hoyer is dead wrong," Stefanik said, claiming that under Republican leadership, the border was more secure and the country enjoyed economic success.

Turning to Democratic criticism of how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have transported migrants to Democratic jurisdictions around the country, Bream played a clip of House Democratic Caucus chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., saying the Republican governors "should start behaving like governors and stop behaving like human traffickers."

"Well, first of all, Hakeem Jeffries should start acting like a leader rather than a partisan hack," Stefanik fired back. She went on to blame border insecurity and the flood of migrants on Democratic policies.

"All of these border issues, all of this immigration crisis, is the result of Joe Biden's failure," she said.

