Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI
Published

Stefanik grills FBI Director Wray on Hunter Biden laptop story, Mar-a-Lago search at House intel hearing

Rep. Elise Stefanik demands answers from Wray on Hunter Biden laptop story censorship, FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
GOP Rep. LaHood says his name was improperly searched by the FBI under FISA during hearing with Director Wray Video

GOP Rep. LaHood says his name was improperly searched by the FBI under FISA during hearing with Director Wray

GOP Rep. Darin LaHood said he believes his name was improperly searched by the FBI, which was made public during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday featuring top intelligence officials.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., put the heat on FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday regarding Hunter Biden laptop story censorship and the search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on "worldwide threats." 

"Do you believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is disinformation?" Stefanik asked during a testy exchange with Wray. 

"Well, I want to be careful… there is an ongoing investigation that is relevant to that. So I have to be careful of what I can share on that here," Wray said. 

Stefanik persisted. "Do you believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is disinformation?" she asked.

HOUSE GOP RIPS FORMER TWITTER EXEC FOR CENSORING VACCINE DATA FROM DOCTORS, CDC: ‘NOT JUST ABOUT THE LAPTOP’

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Select Committee on Intelligence annual open hearing on worldwide threats on Thursday. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Select Committee on Intelligence annual open hearing on worldwide threats on Thursday.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"I don't think there's anything I can share on that in open setting," Wray responded. 

Stefanik then asked Wray if he was aware FBI personnel were in contact with Twitter regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story. 

"I don't believe FBI personnel were in contact with Twitter about the Hunter laptop story specifically. I think there were people in contact with Twitter about Russian disinformation efforts," he said. 

But Stefanik interjected, "Of which Hunter Biden laptop story was included, according to the FBI."

"I don't know exactly what you're looking at, but I am happy to talk about what it is the FBI does and does not do with respect to social media companies," Wray said. 

Stefanik asked if Wray was aware the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop since December 2019. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray and other U.S. intelligence leaders testify as the House Select Committee on Intelligence holds its annual worldwide threats hearing. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray and other U.S. intelligence leaders testify as the House Select Committee on Intelligence holds its annual worldwide threats hearing.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"I can't speak to exactly when we had the laptop available," Wray said. "As you know, there is an ongoing investigation run by the U.S. Attorney out of Delaware from the prior administration that we continue to work very closely with …" 

Interrupting him, Stefanik said, "And we have an ongoing investigation as well." 

FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY TESTIFIES CHINESE-OWNED TIKTOK HAS POWER TO ‘DRIVE NARRATIVES,’ ‘DIVIDE AMERICANS’ 

"Our Baltimore field office is working very hard with that U.S. attorney. And I expect them to pursue that case as far as it takes …" Wray said. 

"This stonewalling, Director Wray — the American people deserve answers, and this is unacceptable," Stefanik fired back. "Lastly, did you sign off on the Mar-a-Lago raid?" 

"Well, first off, it was not a raid. It was an execution of a search warrant," Wray said. 

"Did you sign off on the execution of the search warrant?" Stefanik asked. 

"May I finish," Wray continued. "Second, I don't sign off on individual search warrants in that case or in any other." 

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., shown here at CPAC 2023, grilled FBI Director Christopher Wrap during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., shown here at CPAC 2023, grilled FBI Director Christopher Wrap during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Did Attorney General Merrick Garland sign off to your awareness?" Stefanik pressed. 

To that, Wray said, "I can't speak to the attorney general."

"Was there dissent at senior levels of the FBI about the conducting of the search warrant?" Stefanik asked. 

Wray said he could not speak to internal discussion within the FBI or between the FBI and the Department of Justice. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even though it's been reported in The Washington Post?" Stefanik wondered.

"There are a lot of things reported in the media," Wray began, noting that reports "may or may not be accurate." 

Stefanik interjected. 

"I know. Leaked from your agency," she said.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics