Stefanik grills FBI Director Wray on Hunter Biden laptop story, Mar-a-Lago search at House intel hearing

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., put the heat on FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday regarding Hunter Biden laptop story censorship and the search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on "worldwide threats."

"Do you believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is disinformation?" Stefanik asked during a testy exchange with Wray.

"Well, I want to be careful… there is an ongoing investigation that is relevant to that. So I have to be careful of what I can share on that here," Wray said.

Stefanik persisted. "Do you believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is disinformation?" she asked.

HOUSE GOP RIPS FORMER TWITTER EXEC FOR CENSORING VACCINE DATA FROM DOCTORS, CDC: ‘NOT JUST ABOUT THE LAPTOP’

"I don't think there's anything I can share on that in open setting," Wray responded.

Stefanik then asked Wray if he was aware FBI personnel were in contact with Twitter regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"I don't believe FBI personnel were in contact with Twitter about the Hunter laptop story specifically. I think there were people in contact with Twitter about Russian disinformation efforts," he said.

But Stefanik interjected, "Of which Hunter Biden laptop story was included, according to the FBI."

"I don't know exactly what you're looking at, but I am happy to talk about what it is the FBI does and does not do with respect to social media companies," Wray said.

Stefanik asked if Wray was aware the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop since December 2019.

"I can't speak to exactly when we had the laptop available," Wray said. "As you know, there is an ongoing investigation run by the U.S. Attorney out of Delaware from the prior administration that we continue to work very closely with …"

Interrupting him, Stefanik said, "And we have an ongoing investigation as well."

FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY TESTIFIES CHINESE-OWNED TIKTOK HAS POWER TO ‘DRIVE NARRATIVES,’ ‘DIVIDE AMERICANS’

"Our Baltimore field office is working very hard with that U.S. attorney. And I expect them to pursue that case as far as it takes …" Wray said.

"This stonewalling, Director Wray — the American people deserve answers, and this is unacceptable," Stefanik fired back. "Lastly, did you sign off on the Mar-a-Lago raid?"

"Well, first off, it was not a raid. It was an execution of a search warrant," Wray said.

"Did you sign off on the execution of the search warrant?" Stefanik asked.

"May I finish," Wray continued. "Second, I don't sign off on individual search warrants in that case or in any other."

"Did Attorney General Merrick Garland sign off to your awareness?" Stefanik pressed.

To that, Wray said, "I can't speak to the attorney general."

"Was there dissent at senior levels of the FBI about the conducting of the search warrant?" Stefanik asked.

Wray said he could not speak to internal discussion within the FBI or between the FBI and the Department of Justice.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even though it's been reported in The Washington Post?" Stefanik wondered.

"There are a lot of things reported in the media," Wray began, noting that reports "may or may not be accurate."

Stefanik interjected.

"I know. Leaked from your agency," she said.