Stefanik endorses Schumer's challenger for Senate

Joe Pinion is first Black candidate nominated by either major party for NY's US Senate seat

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
Rep Stefanik: Democrat agenda 'out of touch' with working Americans Video

Rep Stefanik: Democrat agenda 'out of touch' with working Americans

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, reflects on President Biden's 'reckless' first year in office on 'Fox & Friends.'

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., endorsed Republican Joe Pinion for New York's U.S. Senate seat in his bid to defeat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in November and to retire the longtime politician from Congress. 

"I am proud to endorse Joe Pinion for U.S. Senate in my home state of New York," Stefanik said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. "For 24 years, Chuck Schumer has been on the wrong side of practically every major issue plaguing New Yorkers and Americans alike."

Joseph Pinion is seeking to beat Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in November.

Pinion, an entrepreneur and former TV anchor on Newsmax, earned the support of New York Republicans last week at the state party convention. That made Pinion the first Black candidate nominated by either major party for the U.S. Senate in New York, Stefanik noted.

ELISE STEFANIK UNVEILS NEW ENDORSEMENTS FOR 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"Joe Pinion brings fresh ideas and a renewed perspective to a state crying out for a new generation of vibrant, principled, conservative leadership in the U.S. Senate," Stefanik said. 

Stefanik is the No. 3 House Republican. 

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after a meeting of the conference on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. 

Schumer is running for a fifth term in the U.S. Senate. He started in Washington in 1981 as a congressman and has risen through the ranks to become the most powerful man in the Senate. 

While New York is a traditional stronghold for Democrats, both Stefanik and Pinion hope Republicans will make inroads this November based on President Biden's low approval rating and the new perspective Pinion can offer. A recent Siena College poll found 47% of registered New York voters had a favorable opinion of Schumer. 

STEFANIK, IN FIRST SENATE ENDORSEMENT OF 2022 MIDTERMS, THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND OHIO GOP CANDIDATE JANE TIMKEN

"Senator Schumer has never been more vulnerable to defeat, and our party has never fielded a candidate more capable in that quest than Joe Pinion. Joe has the skills and vision necessary to articulate the reasons why Chuck Schumer can no longer be trusted to represent the people of New York," Stefanik said. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Pinion said he was "honored" to receive Stefanik's support and predicted he'll be one day working with her to help New Yorkers.

"I am grateful for Elise’s friendship, her counsel, and I look forward to working alongside her to push back against Democrat one-party rule as we work to fight for the forgotten middle class, break the back of government sanction neglect, and build an America that works for ‘We The People’ once again," Pinion said in a statement.  

A Schumer spokesperson declined to comment. 

Marisa Schultz is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to marisa.schultz@fox.com or @marisa.schultz.

