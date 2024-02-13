Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Stefanik demands New York AG Letitia James be disbarred over Trump case

Rep Elise Stefanik said James' Trump investigation is 'biased'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is calling for New York Attorney General Letita James to be disbarred over her handling of the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, according to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

Stefanik filed an ethics complaint against James with New York state’s Committee on Professional Standards on Tuesday and accused the Democratic official of weaponizing political bias against former President Trump.

"New York Attorney General Letitia James violated the Rules of Professional Conduct by conducting a biased investigation and prosecution of President Trump and by attacking President Trump through extrajudicial statements during a trial," Stefanik wrote.

TRUMP ATTORNEY SOUNDS ALARM ON NY AG LETITIA JAMES AMID CIVIL FRAUD CASE: ‘SHE CAMPAIGNED ON TRUMP’

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, left, is filing an ethics complaint against New York State Attorney General Letitia James. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images | AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

"In just the first five weeks of the trial that began in October 2023 – before I stopped counting – Ms. James made over 50 highly inappropriate and prejudicial comments on social media. This complaint respectfully requests that the Attorney Grievance Committee conduct an investigation and issue an immediate interim suspension, disbar Ms. James as an attorney and counselor-at-law, or suspend Ms. James."

She accused James of having "pursued a personal vendetta against President Trump since he first was elected" to the White House.

WATCH: TRUMP LAYS INTO ‘CORRUPT' NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES FOR BEING ‘STUCK’ OFF CAMPAIGN TRAIL AT FRAUD TRIAL

James had made clear even before taking office as attorney general in 2019 that she had her sights set on Trump. During her 2018 election night party, she vowed to shine light in "every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn."

Last month, as part of her ongoing trial, James called for $370 million in fines against the former president and his co-defendants, as well as a total ban on his participation in New York’s real estate industry. 

TRUMP UNLOADS ON JUDGE, NY AG FOR TARGETING HIM ‘FOR POLITICAL REASONS’ DURING UNPRECEDENTED TESTIMONY

"It’s been her explicit mission since she announced her run for office to go after President Trump. Such behavior not only undermines the integrity of the legal process but also violates the Rules of Professional Conduct to which James, as a licensed attorney, is bound," Stefanik told Fox News Digital.

"While all Americans possess the right to express their opinions on matters of public interest, attorneys – particularly state attorneys general – are held to a higher standard due to their unique role as officers of the court. Her conduct not only constitutes a breach of her professional responsibilities but also risks irreparable harm to the public's already eroding trust in our legal institutions."

Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, is among Trump’s most vocal allies in Congress. She has also generated speculation as a potential vice presidential pick for the former president’s re-election campaign.

