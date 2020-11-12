Democrats speculate Stacey Abrams intends to make second run for governor: report

At least two prominent Democrats with ties to Georgia have reportedly said they think that Stacey Abrams will make another run for governor after losing to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018.

Wendy Davis, the former Texas representative who now serves on the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party and as a member of the Democratic National Committee, said it was "a secret to no one" that Abrams "intends to run for governor again."

Davis' comments came as part of a Thursday report from the Daily Beast, which also quoted the former Georgia Democratic Party Chairman and Abrams ally DuBose Porter.

“In my opinion, she would like to be governor of Georgia,” Porter reportedly said.

The speculation came as Porter praised Abrams for her work on advancing Democrats' chances of success in the state. Abrams previously served as minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives. She caught headlines in recent years for refusing to concede her gubernatorial loss in 2018 and for being floated as a potential running mate for President-elect Joe Biden.

Despite the speculation, a spokesperson for Abrams told the Daily Beast that the Georgia Democrat hasn't made any plans for a second run.

“Leader Abrams has made no decisions about her political future and is solely focused on electing Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5," the spokesperson said, referring to the two Democratic Senate candidates who are headed towards runoffs against Republican incumbents.

Abrams is being credited for paving the inroads that made the typically red state of Georgia competitive for Democrats.

“There’s a lot of work that’s gone into this, but Stacey really is the architect of what’s been built in Georgia,” said Porter, who's also served as a mentor to Abrams.

“Georgia has had the potential for years,” Abrams said in an interview shortly before the election. “It didn’t just start this cycle. This has been work that’s been ongoing for nearly a decade, and I’m just proud to see it come to fruition and for it to finally receive the level of investment it deserves.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.