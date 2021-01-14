'Squad' members named to House financial services, oversight and reform committees

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were selected to serve on the House’s Financial Services Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced Thursday.

Both "Squad" members were already chosen earlier this month to serve on the House Oversight Committee as well.

Fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., was named to the Oversight and Reform Committee.

"In the election, the American people elected a Democratic House Majority that not only will ensure that our nation recovers from this historic pandemic and economic crisis, but will Build Back Better," Pelosi said in a statement announcing the dozens of assignments to committees such as Armed Services, Education and Labor, Foreign Affairs and the Veterans Affairs Committee.

She said the "outstanding Members" would be "relentless in leading Democrats’ work to combat disparities in our economy and country and to advance justice and progress For The People."

Pelosi, 80, has been accused by Ocasio-Cortez, 31, and others of not bringing the younger members into leadership positions.

Last month, the New York congresswoman told The Intercept, "I think one of the things that I have struggled with — I think that a lot of people struggle with — is [that] the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there’s very little option for succession if you will."

She said she thought it was time for new and younger leadership to take over for Pelosi and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70.

"Why does AOC complain that you have not been grooming younger people for leadership?" "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl asked the speaker in an interview that aired last Sunday.

Pelosi responded, "I don’t know. You’ll have to ask her — because we are."

After Stahl called Pelosi's answer "dismissive" of the congresswoman, Pelosi that wasn't her intention, adding that Ocasio-Cortez is "very effective, as are others — many other members in our caucus that the press doesn’t pay attention to. But they are there and they are building support for what comes next."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Californian who Republicans have asked to step down from the House Intelligence Committee over his past ties to a suspected Chinese spy, will also return to the Homeland Security Committee.

He previously served on the Homeland Security Committee during his first term in Congress, from 2012 to 2014, which was before the FBI had briefed him on alleged Communist spy Fang Fang’s activities.

After that, he cut ties. He has not been accused of wrongdoing, but critics have demanded he step down or be removed from the Intelligence Committee as part of standard counter-intelligence risk-management practices.

Former House impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will join Swalwell on the Homeland Security Committee.

Here's the complete list of appointments announced Thursday:

Agriculture Committee: Reps. Cindy Axne, Iowa; Cheri Bustos, Illinois; Salud Carbajal, California; Lou Correa, California; Angie Craig, Minnesota; Josh Harder, California; Ro Khanna, California; Ann McLane Kuster, New Hampshire; Al Lawson, Florida; Sean Patrick Maloney, New York; Tom O'Halleran, Arizona; Chellie Pingree, Maine; Stacey Plaskett, Virgin Islands; Bobby Rush, Illinois; Gregorio Sablan, Northern Mariana Islands; Kim Schrier, Washington.

Armed Services Committee: Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida; Jimmy Panetta of California; and Marc Veasey of Texas.

Education and Labor Committee: Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas; Mark Pocan of Wisconsin; and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey.

Financial Services Committee: Reps. Alma Adams of North Carolina; Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania; Chuy García of Illinois; Sylvia Garcia of Texas; Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; David Scott of Georgia; Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Foreign Affairs Committee: Reps. Jim Costa of California; Vicente González of Texas; Juan Vargas of California.

Homeland Security Committee: Reps. Nanette Barragán of California; Yvette Clarke of New York; Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri; Val Demings of Florida; Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey; Al Green of Texas; Elaine Luria of Virginia; Tom Malinowski of New Jersey; Kathleen Rice of New York; Eric Swalwell of California; Dina Titus of Nevada; Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey

Natural Resources Committee: Reps. Ed Case of Hawaii; Diana DeGette of Colorado; Debbie Dingell of Michigan; Chuy García of Illinois; Donald McEachin of Virginia; Michael San Nicolas of Guam; Darren Soto of Florida; Nydia Velázquez of New York.

Oversight and Reform Committee: Reps. Danny Davis of Illinois; Mark DeSaulnier of California; Jimmy Gomez of California; Hank Johnson of Georgia; Robin Kelly of Illinois; Brenda Lawrence of Michigan; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; John Sarbanes of Maryland; Jackie Speier of California; Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida; Peter Welch of Vermont.

Science, Space and Technology Committee: Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia; Sean Casten of Illinois; Charlie Crist of Florida; Bill Foster of Illinois; Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania; Jerry McNerney of California; Donald Norcross of New Jersey; Ed Perlmutter of Colorado; Brad Sherman of California; Deborah Ross of North Carolina; Paul Tonko of New York.

Small Business Committee: Reps. Judy Chu California; Antonio Delgado of New York; Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania; Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania; Scott Peters of California; Brad Schneider of Illinois

Veterans Affairs Committee: Reps. Colin Allred of Texas; Lauren Underwood of Illinois; Gregorio Sablan of the Northern Mariana Islands.

