Special Counsel Robert Hur is in the final stages of plans to testify before Congress regarding his recently released report on President Biden's mishandling of classified documents.

Hur's bombshell report revealed Biden's significant memory issues, compounding voters' long-held concerns about the president's age. Hur's testimony, expected to land in early March, would likely be before the House Judiciary Committee, Axios reported Thursday.

Republican lawmakers will surely hone in on the various examples of Biden's unreliable memory contained in the report. Hur described Biden as a "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." He also said Biden failed to remember the year his son, Beau, died, as well as the years he served as vice president.

The testimony will also offer Hur the chance to clear up questions that have been raised after the report's release. Biden, for instance, suggested Hur's team asked him directly about Beau's death following the release of the report.

"How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn't any of their damn business," Biden said hours after the report was released.

A Wednesday report from NBC News stated that it was, in fact, Biden who brought up Beau during the interview, not Hur.

The White House was quick to push back on news of Hur's testimony on Thursday.

"As Hur mounts his campaign, there will be another story to tell — of Hur and his deputy being two aggressive political prosecutors from the Trump administration who decided to gun for Biden in an election year for their own political futures as Republicans," a White House spokesman told Axios.

News of Hur's testimony comes just days after a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, 53%, believe Biden received "special treatment" during Hur's investigation. While Hur noted Biden's memory issues in his report, he declined to recommend charges against the president for mishandling documents.

Biden's age and mental capacity have long been top issues for voters. Polls have found that large majorities of Americans believe he is too old to run for office. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that roughly 78% of respondents said he is too old to serve a second term, with 71% of Democrats holding that position.