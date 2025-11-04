Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Spanberger says Virginia 'chose pragmatism over partisanship' in victory speech

Former Henrico congresswoman becomes first female governor in Virginia history

By Charles Creitz Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger speaks Video

WATCH LIVE: Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger speaks

The Democratic nominee and former U.S. representative faces Republican nominee and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger said her win over Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears "sent a message" across the commonwealth and the country.

"Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our commonwealth over chaos," Spanberger said.

"You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most — lowering costs, keeping our communities safe and strengthening our economy for every Virginian," she said.

Spanberger also gave a nod to her achievement of becoming the first female governor of Virginia.

Abigail Spanberger celebrates Virginia gubernatorial win

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, celebrates as she takes the stage during her election night rally at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Nov. 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

She said that, before her speech, first gentleman-elect Adam Spanberger told their daughters that "your mom is going to be the governor of Virginia."

"Those words have never been spoken in Virginia," Spanberger said.

"Tonight we turned a page … by listening, focusing on practical results, laying out a clear agenda and leading with decency and determination," she said.

Spanberger also gave a brief nod to Earle-Sears, thanking her for a "hard-fought race" and her military and public service in Virginia.

"[That] deserve[s] our gratitude," she said.

"I also know those who were supporting my opponent are disappointed today. And for those Virginians who did not vote for me … my goal and intent is to serve all Virginians."

Spanberger added that Virginia was — like Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Massachusetts uniquely are — named a "commonwealth" for a reason.

She said Virginians have united for a "common good."

"We are still a commonwealth in every sense of the word," she said.

The governor-elect also paid homage to prior famous Virginians in office, including presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

"This is where American democracy was born and where we are still trying to perfect it today."

Spanberger also appeared to obliquely attack President Donald Trump, without mentioning him.

She claimed the federal workforce is "under attack" and that actions from "across the Potomac" are "killing Virginia jobs and creating uncertainty."

"Virginia’s economy doesn’t work when Washington treats Virginia workers as expendable," she said, adding that the federal government has bred "chaos."

