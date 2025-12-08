Sherrod Brown pitches himself as blue-collar populist while raking in cash from Hollywood celebrities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown pitches himself as a blue-collar populist fighting for Ohio workers – but his campaign cash shows Brown is quietly leaning on West Coast megadonors from Hollywood.

Brown, who according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, has received at least $1.2 million from actors, producers, writers, industry executives and a slew of others who live in wealthy California zip codes associated with the film industry, will attend another Hollywood fundraiser this week hosted by the CEO of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman, and his wife, Jill.

The fundraiser was confirmed by Puck News, which noted that the invite suggests a $10,000 donation to Brown's campaign for those who attend.

Several of the Hollywood elites who have forked over cash to support Brown include "The West Wing" creator Aaron Sorkin, comedian Will Ferrell, actor Jeff Bridges, actor Michael Douglas, actor Danny DeVito and actress Elizabeth Banks.

When Donald Trump won his first election in 2016, Sorkin lamented the day following his win that "the Klan won last night." Meanwhile, Bridges said he had to go through a "grieving process" after Trump's 2024 victory, while Douglas recently said at a film festival in Italy that he was "embarrassed" by the U.S. under Trump.

In a video announcing his intention to run to retake his lost Senate seat in 2026, Brown positioned himself as a fighter for the working class, while slamming billionaires and wealthy people.

"Everywhere you look, costs are too high for Ohio’s working families. While billionaires and corporations get record-high tax cuts, Ohioans can’t catch a break. I’m fighting back," Brown said in a Monday post on X.

In October, Brown also touted in a press release how his campaign's third-quarter fundraising haul "was powered by an army of grassroots donors." However, Brown's Q3 fillings showed that 74% of his disclosed donations originated from out of state, with nearly 40% from liberal havens like California, New York, and the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, according to The Ohio Press Network.

Brown lost his Senate seat to GOP challenger Bernie Moreno in 2024. His loss followed Brown's attendance at another big-money fundraiser in the Hollywood Hills that took place while Ohio residents were still reeling from the aftermath of a dangerous chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

If selected as the Democratic Party's candidate, Brown's likely GOP opponent would be Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, who was appointed to fill Vice President JD Vance's seat after he left for the White House. A 2026 special election will decide who will serve out the remainder of Vance's term, which lasts until 2029.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Brown, but did not receive a comment in time for publication.

