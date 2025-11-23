'ShamWow' guy files to run for Congress in Texas as Republican candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Famous infomercial pitchman Offer Vince Shlomi – better known as the "ShamWow guy" who advertised the super-absorbent towel on late-night TV – has filed to run for Congress in Texas as a Republican, according to state election records.

The filing, received Friday, was submitted under the name Offer Vince "ShamWow" Shlomi.

Shlomi told Fox News Digital in an interview Sunday that his decision to run for office was ultimately motivated by a desire to "destroy wokeism" and as a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, whom he called the original "woke buster." He added that the "political infighting in the country" eventually inspired him to seek office and "make America happy."

The 61-year-old Israeli-American entrepreneur is aiming to unseat Congressman John Carter, R-Texas, the 84-year-old incumbent who is seeking re-election in the district. Carter's turf includes the northern Austin suburbs, Temple and Fort Hood.

Shlomi is now one of at least five candidates aiming to compete in the primary for Texas’ 31st Congressional District – a reliably red stronghold.

Shlomi, president and CEO of the TV marketing company Square One Entertainment, skyrocketed to pop-culture fame in the 2000s with his high-energy pitch videos that helped make the super-absorbent "ShamWow" towel a household name.

His rise to fame, however, was accompanied by several high-profile controversies – including allegations of harassment and physical altercations – before he eventually stepped out of the spotlight in recent years and reportedly worked to clean up his image.

In 2009, Shlomi was arrested in Miami Beach after an alleged violent altercation with a sex worker – an incident that became tabloid fodder after police photos of his face injuries surfaced.

Earlier in his career, he faced legal battles tied to his 1999 underground comedy film "The Underground Comedy Movie."

In recent years, however, Shlomi has kept a lower profile as he shifted back into marketing and entrepreneurship.