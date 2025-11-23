Expand / Collapse search
Texas

'ShamWow' guy files to run for Congress in Texas as Republican candidate

Offer Vince Shlomi aims to unseat 84-year-old incumbent John Carter in northern Austin district

By Bonny Chu Fox News
You’ll be saying "WOW."

Famous infomercial pitchman Offer Vince Shlomi – better known as the "ShamWow guy" who advertised the super-absorbent towel on late-night TV – has filed to run for Congress in Texas as a Republican, according to state election records.

The filing, received Friday, was submitted under the name Offer Vince "ShamWow" Shlomi.

Shlomi told Fox News Digital in an interview Sunday that his decision to run for office was ultimately motivated by a desire to "destroy wokeism" and as a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, whom he called the original "woke buster." He added that the "political infighting in the country" eventually inspired him to seek office and "make America happy."

WORLD SERIES CHAMPION MARK TEIXEIRA ANNOUNCES CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN IN TEXAS

Vince Shlomi advertising the ShamWow towel in an ad.

Vince Shlomi promotes the "ShamWow" as a super-absorbent cleaning towel. (Vince Offer)

The 61-year-old Israeli-American entrepreneur is aiming to unseat Congressman John Carter, R-Texas, the 84-year-old incumbent who is seeking re-election in the district. Carter's turf includes the northern Austin suburbs, Temple and Fort Hood.

Shlomi is now one of at least five candidates aiming to compete in the primary for Texas’ 31st Congressional District – a reliably red stronghold.

TEXAS REP CHIP ROY ANNOUNCES RUN FOR STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO REPLACE KEN PAXTON

Vince Offer in suit next to wife in red dress.

Vince Offer and wife Melody Claire Mandate attend the Hollywood Domino & Bovet 1822's 8th Annual Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala & Tournament at Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 19, 2015, in West Hollywood, California. (David Livingston)

Shlomi, president and CEO of the TV marketing company Square One Entertainment, skyrocketed to pop-culture fame in the 2000s with his high-energy pitch videos that helped make the super-absorbent "ShamWow" towel a household name.

His rise to fame, however, was accompanied by several high-profile controversies – including allegations of harassment and physical altercations – before he eventually stepped out of the spotlight in recent years and reportedly worked to clean up his image.

EXCLUSIVE: DAN CRENSHAW GOP CHALLENGER CLAIMS ‘DAYS IN CONGRESS ARE NUMBERED,’ AS RACE HEATS UP

John Carter wearing white cowboy hat and suit waving.

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, leaves a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

In 2009, Shlomi was arrested in Miami Beach after an alleged violent altercation with a sex worker – an incident that became tabloid fodder after police photos of his face injuries surfaced. 

Earlier in his career, he faced legal battles tied to his 1999 underground comedy film "The Underground Comedy Movie."

In recent years, however, Shlomi has kept a lower profile as he shifted back into marketing and entrepreneurship.

