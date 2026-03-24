Senator's resurfaced comment on who Democrats care about the 'most' sparks online outrage: 'He really said it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A resurfaced post by Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy discussing the people Democrats "care about most" is sparking social media outrage from conservatives, making the case it points to their priorities in the current fight on Department of Homeland Security funding.

In the clip, posted on Monday night by the conservative influencer account End Wokeness, MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Murphy in 2024 about negotiations between Democrats and Republicans happening at the time about a border security bill. Hayes pressed Murphy on why Democrats were pushing to get funding for Ukraine instead of pushing for a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, as the party had done in the past.

"Well, I mean, Chris, that’s been a failed play for 20 years," Murphy replied. "So you are right that that has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe, and it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country."

TRUMP DEMANDS SAVE AMERICA ACT BE TIED TO DHS FUNDING AMID AIRPORT CHAOS

Conservatives quickly picked up on the clip and argued it’s emblematic of why Democrats haven't been motivated to end the DHS shutdown that they voted for in February in opposition to ICE, even as concerns about national security during the war with Iran linger.

"This has absolutely proven to be true and never more than this week," GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno posted on X . "Senate Democrats have allowed 260,000 American workers to be used as political pawns so that they could protect criminal aliens that invaded our nation. Sick stuff."

"Treachery," Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk posted on X.

LIZ PEEK: VOTERS TELL CONGRESS 'DO YOUR JOB' AND END THE DHS SHOWDOWN

"He really said it," Fox News contributor Guy Benson posted on X.

"And this guy is going to run for President…," former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer posted on X.

"Bookmarked for later this year!" White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair posted on X.

"He accidentally said the truth out loud," GOP Congressman Derrick Van Orden posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy’s office for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Hannah Panreck contributed to this report