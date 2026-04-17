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Senate temporarily extends nation’s controversial spying powers after House fumbles

Unanimous FISA vote buys time past the April 20 deadline, but Congress remains divided over Section 702 reforms

By Alex Miller Fox News
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What is the FISA program Trump is pushing lawmakers to extend?

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The Senate quietly extended the nation’s spying powers Friday morning after the House failed to reauthorize the program before the fast-approaching deadline.

The upper chamber’s unanimous vote to extend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) gives Congress a little more breathing room beyond the April 20 deadline but still leaves lawmakers in the same divided place they started.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had positioned the Senate to swiftly receive and possibly pass a FISA reauthorization, but he recognized possible division over greenlighting a clean extension of the program in the upper chamber.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaking to reporters outside the Senate Chamber in Washington, D.C.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., bulldozed over Senate Democrats' demands that Republican strip out the DHS funding bill from a colossal funding package, moving ahead with a procedural move to tee up the legislation for a a vote later this week. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"We're gonna need some cooperation to get it done before things will go dark on the 20th, and I hope that we have that level of cooperation [in the Senate]," Thune said Thursday. "But we're not gonna know that for sure until the House processes that and sends it to us."

The original plan was derailed because of the controversial Section 702 of FISA. On the surface, it allows the government to spy on foreign nationals abroad, but nothing stops that law from collecting data on Americans if they happen to be involved in those communications.

While FISA as a whole is a vital tool for the government, particularly as uncertainty swirls about the true end of the war in Iran, Congress still isn’t on the same page as the White House.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson speaking during a news conference with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer listening

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks as House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., right, listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Friday in which he blamed Democrats for the partial government shutdown. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

President Donald Trump and the White House pushed lawmakers to pass a clean reauthorization of the program, which both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers have pushed back against.

It’s a rare horseshoe issue in Washington, D.C., that draws opposite ends of the political spectrum — conservatives and progressives — together on privacy rights.

Opponents of Section 702 want warrant requirements for the government to parse communications involving Americans. Congressional Democrats similarly demanded warrant requirements for immigration agents to enter people’s homes as part of their list of demands to reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

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Sen. Ron Wyden leaving a Senate Democratic meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) leaves a Senate Democratic meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. The federal government shut down early Wednesday after Congress and the White House failed to reach a funding deal. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has strongly pushed back against a clean reauthorization, arguing in a letter to his Democratic colleagues that leaps and bounds in AI are "supercharging how the government can surveil Americans."

Wyden told Fox News Digital that "the focus here needs to be what Ben Franklin talked about."

"Anybody who gives up their liberty to have security really doesn't deserve either," Wyden said. "And I don't buy the idea that liberty and security are mutually exclusive, and that's what the proponents, who just want a straight across the board approach are calling for."

"They say, basically, 'The sky's gonna fall, unless you pass our bill right away,'" he continued.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., tried and failed with two options for FISA. One route was a clean, 18-month extension. Another was a five-year extension with modest reforms. Conservatives joined the bulk of House Democrats to tank the latter.

Lawmakers will return next week with a bevy of issues on their plates, including reopening DHS and sprinting to craft the framework for a party-line budget reconciliation package to fund immigration enforcement for the next three years.

The FISA issue will linger until the next deadline at the end of the month.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

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