Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee are pushing for documents, communications and other information about the illegal immigrant suspect accused in the murder of Georgia student Laken Riley.

Lawmakers led by ranking member Rand Paul, R-Ky., are requesting additional information on Jose Antonio Ibarra – who is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed last month that Ibarra had been encountered by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Sept. 8, 2022, after entering the country near El Paso and was "paroled and released for further processing."

ICE also said Ibarra had been arrested by the New York Police Department a year later, on Aug 31, 2023, and "charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation." He was released before ICE could issue a detainer, the agency said.

In its statement, ICE said its Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Atlanta "encountered Ibarra pursuant to his arrest by the University of Georgia Police Department and being charged with murder and other crimes. ERO Atlanta lodged a detainer."

Police have charged Ibarra with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

The lawmakers say the death "raises serious questions about the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ability to effectively secure our homeland."

"The failure to remove an individual who consistently demonstrated a clear disregard for U.S. laws, despite numerous opportunities to do so, highlights a risk to public safety and poses a threat to American lives," they say.

They are requesting documents including Ibarra’s A-File, communications between DHS agencies, documents related to detention space, his addresses, and communications with federal, state and local law enforcement.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an official told Fox News Digital last month that it cannot comment further than ICE’s statement on an ongoing criminal investigation, and that it responds to congressional correspondence via official channels.

"This was a horrific and senseless crime, and the individual responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. Our hearts go out to Laken Riley’s family," they say.

President Biden also offered his condolences to Riley’s family at the State of the Union, but caused controversy among some Democrats by referring to her alleged murderer as an "illegal" – something he has since expressed regret for.

"Lincoln Riley [sic]," he said during his State of the Union address, holding up a badge with her name on it. "An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right."

"To her parents, I say: My heart goes out to you. Having lost children myself, I understand," he said.