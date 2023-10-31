Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

Senate confirms Jack Lew as ambassador to Israel

Lew has said he would work to advance a two state solution for Israel and Palestine

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupt confirmation hearing for Biden's Israel ambassador nominee Jack Lew Video

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupt confirmation hearing for Biden's Israel ambassador nominee Jack Lew

Protestors crash nomination hearing of Jack Lew, who served under both the Clinton and Obama administrations, as GOP Senators press on his controversial past with Iran.

The Senate moved to confirm President Biden's nominee pick for ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, Tuesday after weeks of Republican opposition.

In a 53 - 43 vote, senators confirmed Lew despite mounting Republican opposition over his past work on Iran sanctions during his time as Treasury secretary under the Obama administration.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., were the only Republicans to vote in favor of Lew. 

On the floor Tuesday afternoon just after the 3:15 PM ET vote, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Lew "is the right man for the job of ambassador to Israel."

"He's a capable public servant to fierce allied Israel and commands a broad base of trust and respect," he said. "And he is a decent and humane man."

Jack Lew testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Oct. 18, 2023.  (Drew Angerer / Staff)

But a handful of Republicans opposed Lew in the weeks leading up to his confirmation. Every Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — except Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., — voted against Lew's advancement in the committee earlier this month. 

"There's no clear or more immediate action that Senators could take to show a new direction for US policy on Iran, than to reject the nomination of one of the architects of the Iran nuclear deal with the United States and Israel," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.,— a member on the armed services committee — said on the floor Tuesday. "Both the United States and Israel deserve a lot better than Jack Lew, I urge my colleagues to oppose the nomination."

In 2018, a Senate report by the investigative subcommittee of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee found that Lew, during his tenure as secretary to the Treasury under the Obama administration, "granted a specific license that authorized a conversion of Iranian assets worth billions of U.S. dollars using the U.S. financial system."  

In response, Lew said during the Oct. 25 hearing: "I want to be clear, Iran is a threat to regional stability and to Israel's existence. If confirmed, I will uphold President Biden's commitment to deny Iran a nuclear weapon." 

The report found that the administration tried to convert $5.7 billion from U.S. banks to Iranian assets. It noted that the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control "encouraged two U.S. correspondent banks to convert the funds."

Jack Lew at hearing

Jack Lew, former US Treasury secretary and US ambassador to Israel nominee for US President Joe Biden, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.  (Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In January 2016, then-President Barack Obama announced a $400 million cash transfer to Iran that was part of a larger installment of a $1.7 billion settlement, for which Lew faced scrutiny. The settlement was part of a long-standing disagreement over an arms deal that was signed before the 1979 Iranian revolution, signifying the end of the nation's historical monarchy.

Lew — who also served during the Clinton administration as special assistant to the president’s office — faced scrutiny for the transfer. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that the payment was conducted using a combination of Swiss and other foreign currencies, then transported to Iran on unidentified cargo planes.

Senators during the hearing cited these reports in their questioning this month.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden joins Israel's Prime Minister for the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

