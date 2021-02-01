Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Senate confirmation vote on homeland security secretary delayed after DC gets 2 inches of snow

The Senate Homeland Security Committee advanced Mayorkas' nomination 7-4

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
National Forecast, Feb. 1Video

National Forecast, Feb. 1

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The Senate's plan to vote on the confirmation of Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday has been delayed after parts of Washington, D.C., were blanketed by more than 2 inches of snow on Sunday.

The vote will now shift to Tuesday, Senate staffers announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

The Senate was scheduled to go into executive session on Monday to consider the nomination before voting at 5:30 p.m. The Senate Homeland Security Committee advanced Mayorkas' nomination 7-4 in late January.

MAJOR SNOWSTORM HOVERS OVER NORTHEAST AMID DANGEROUS TRAVEL, POWER OUTAGES

A National Guard soldier stands a post as snow falls in front of the U.S Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A National Guard soldier stands a post as snow falls in front of the U.S Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The National Weather Service reported that the U.S. Capitol area received 1.5 inches of snow, while nearby aiport Baltimore/Washington International received more than 3 inches. The airport warned on Saturday that snow could impact flights.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More snow is expected on Monday, FOX 5 reported.

-

2020 Presidential Election