Sen Tim Scott warns Democrats could 'weaponize' words of GOP 2024 candidates

The South Carolina senator said he would support any Republican nominee in the race

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tim Scott: Road to socialism runs through a divided Republican Party Video

Tim Scott: Road to socialism runs through a divided Republican Party

2024 GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott joins ‘Your World' to discuss his 2024 presidential campaign.

GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott warned Thursday that Democrats could "weaponize" the words of Republican candidates against each other. 

"I think the road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party," he told "Your World" with Neil Cavuto. "Everything we say about each other, the Democrats will weaponize against all of us, no matter who the nominee is."

"I'm going to focus on the real problem in America. The real problem in America is the feckless leadership of Joe Biden," the South Carolina senator continued. "It is time for America to take a stand and elect a president who understands how it feels to be on both sides of the tracks. Who understands that broken pieces become a whole opportunity in America."

Scott said the party could not continue to attack "vehemently those who want to represent the greatest conservative party in modern American history," which he explained was the "great opportunity party." 

Photo of Senator Tim Scott

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott during a campaign event at New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Scott formally entered the 2024 presidential race on Monday, launching a long-shot bid with Wall Street Support to move Republicans away from the grievance-laced politics of former President Trump. (Photographer: M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If we do what we're supposed to do, America agrees with us on the economy, on the military [and] on foreign policy, but we have not had the candidate that adds to the movement today," he continued. "We have to stop dividing the movement."  

Sen. Tim Scott in a suit

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives for a closed meeting with lawmakers and intelligence advisers on the Chinese surveillance balloon, on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Cavuto asked if Scott would support all potential Republican presidential candidates as the GOP nominee, including former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Senator Tim Scott speaks to reporters

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott during a campaign event at New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"All Republican candidates would be better than any Democrat candidate," he replied. "And, as the nominee, I look forward to choosing a good vice president between the names that you mentioned and perhaps some other ones."

Scott entered the presidential race last week, entering a growing field that also includes former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

