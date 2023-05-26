Sen Tim Scott warns Democrats could 'weaponize' words of GOP 2024 candidates

GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott warned Thursday that Democrats could "weaponize" the words of Republican candidates against each other.

"I think the road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party," he told "Your World" with Neil Cavuto. "Everything we say about each other, the Democrats will weaponize against all of us, no matter who the nominee is."

"I'm going to focus on the real problem in America. The real problem in America is the feckless leadership of Joe Biden," the South Carolina senator continued. "It is time for America to take a stand and elect a president who understands how it feels to be on both sides of the tracks. Who understands that broken pieces become a whole opportunity in America."

Scott said the party could not continue to attack "vehemently those who want to represent the greatest conservative party in modern American history," which he explained was the "great opportunity party."

"If we do what we're supposed to do, America agrees with us on the economy, on the military [and] on foreign policy, but we have not had the candidate that adds to the movement today," he continued. "We have to stop dividing the movement."

Cavuto asked if Scott would support all potential Republican presidential candidates as the GOP nominee, including former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"All Republican candidates would be better than any Democrat candidate," he replied. "And, as the nominee, I look forward to choosing a good vice president between the names that you mentioned and perhaps some other ones."

Scott entered the presidential race last week, entering a growing field that also includes former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.