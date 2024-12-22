Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Rand Paul pledges to get Trump’s cabinet picks approved ‘as quickly as possible’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., will chair Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday said he "couldn’t be happier" with President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees, saying he will work to push them through as quickly as possible.

When Paul was asked during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures" whether he would support all of Trump’s picks for his inner circle, the senator responded, "I couldn't have picked better."

"The vast majority I will support on day one," the senator said. "We’ll try to get Kristi Noem through Department of Homeland Security, Russ Vought for [Office of Management and Budget]. … I think in the first week you'll have half a dozen of them approved in the first week."

Paul said that he will control one committee in charge of confirming the nominees, adding, "I pledge to get them through as quickly as possible."

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul has said he will chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee with the start of the new Congress in January.

Paul has said that he will chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee with the start of the new Congress in January. 

Trump has handpicked an array of establishment and unconventional officials for the 15 top posts in his Cabinet, including Health and Human Services pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director selection Kash Patel and Sen. Marco Rubio as the nominee for Secretary of State.

Rand Paul speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill

Paul said he "couldn't be happier" with President-elect Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Some of Trump’s picks proved controversial, such as Patel, Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

In late November, Fox News Digital learned that nearly a dozen of Trump’s Cabinet nominees and other appointees tapped for the incoming administration were targeted with "violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them."

