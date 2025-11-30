Sen Cory Booker marries fiancé Alexis Lewis in intimate DC ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced that he married his fiancé Alexis Lewis on Saturday, sharing photos of himself and his newlywed wife on social media.

Booker and Lewis wed in a private ceremony in Washington, D.C., less than three months after announcing their engagement on Instagram.

On Sunday, Booker posted that they were "overflowing with gratitude," writing: "We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful."

The couple married in an interfaith ceremony — Booker is Christian, and Lewis is Jewish — at an undisclosed venue, The New York Times reported. The couple had legally wed Monday at the federal courthouse in Newark with only their parents present.

The couple told the Times they met through a mutual friend known for matchmaking in May 2024. Their blind date in Washington lasted more than five hours. When Booker asked for a second date the next night, Lewis said she had to catch a flight for a work trip to Newark. Booker persuaded her to delay her flight so they could meet again in Newark, where he was also headed.

Booker later described that second date as "even more magical," saying they ate at a tapas restaurant before he showed her places in the city that shaped his life. The night ended with their first kiss outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Lewis is a director of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, and previously worked for former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. She holds a bachelor’s degree from NYU and an MBA from Cornell.

"My girlfriends and I say, 'Change your flight, change your life,' because it’s exactly what happened," Lewis told the outlet. "After so many years on my own, I’m not entirely sure I believed I would get married. But now, we’ve found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys. And that deserves celebration."