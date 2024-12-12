Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — who just won re-election to another six-year Senate term last month — has said that his upcoming term will likely be his last.

"I'm 83 now. I’ll be 89 when I get out of here. You can do the figuring. I don’t know, but I would assume, probably, yes," Sanders said when asked if his fourth term will be his final term, according to Politico.

The left-wing lawmaker, who took office in 2007, will begin another Senate term next month. He had previously served in the House chamber for 16 years from early 1991 through early 2007.

Sanders lost a Democratic presidential primary bid to Hillary Clinton in 2016, then tried again during the next presidential election cycle, but ultimately dropped out.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is currently 91-years-old, won re-election in 2022 at the age of 89, and will be 95 by the end of his current term.

Sanders unloaded on the Democratic Party after President-elect Donald Trump's decisive victory in the presidential contest last month.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders declared.

"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" he asked.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says upcoming term will 'probably' be his last"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not," he said in the statement.