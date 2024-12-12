Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Bernie Sanders says upcoming term will 'probably' be his last

Sanders has been serving in either the House or Senate since 1991

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Bernie Sanders calls out Dems for abandoning the working class: ‘Should come as no great surprise’ Video

Bernie Sanders calls out Dems for abandoning the working class: ‘Should come as no great surprise’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to Nancy Pelosi’s recent interview where she went after Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — who just won re-election to another six-year Senate term last month — has said that his upcoming term will likely be his last.

"I'm 83 now. I’ll be 89 when I get out of here. You can do the figuring. I don’t know, but I would assume, probably, yes," Sanders said when asked if his fourth term will be his final term, according to Politico.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sanders' office to request comment from the senator.

BERNIE SANDERS EXCORIATES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, CALLS CAMPAIGN 'DISASTROUS' AFTER TRUMP VICTORY

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., joined by fellow Senators, speaks at a news conference on restricting arms sales to Israel at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The left-wing lawmaker, who took office in 2007, will begin another Senate term next month. He had previously served in the House chamber for 16 years from early 1991 through early 2007. 

Sanders lost a Democratic presidential primary bid to Hillary Clinton in 2016, then tried again during the next presidential election cycle, but ultimately dropped out.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is currently 91-years-old, won re-election in 2022 at the age of 89, and will be 95 by the end of his current term.

BERNIE SANDERS ADMITS ‘ELON MUSK IS RIGHT’ TO SLASH PENTAGON WITH DOGE: ‘LOST TRACK OF BILLIONS’

Bernie Sanders attends during "Bernie Sanders: It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism" at the Royal Geographical Society on Feb. 22, 2024 in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images For Fane)

Sanders unloaded on the Democratic Party after President-elect Donald Trump's decisive victory in the presidential contest last month.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders declared.

"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" he asked. 

SENATE REJECTS BERNIE SANDERS' EFFORT TO BLOCK WEAPONS SALES TO ISRAEL

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 20, 2024.  (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not," he said in the statement.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

