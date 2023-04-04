Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

SEE IT: Chaos as dueling protests rage outside New York City courthouse during Trump's arraignment

Protesters react outside the courthouse where Trump was arraigned

Kassy Dillon
By Kassy Dillon , Isabelle McDonnell , Megan Myers | Fox News
SEE IT: Chaos as dueling protests rage outside New York City courthouse during Trump's arraignment

Protesters told Fox News their opinions on President Trump's indictment outside the courthouse where the former president was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon by Judge Juan Merchan.

Opposing protests erupted outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

"The indictment is just the first step," said Lisa, who wore a hoodie with the words "arrest Trump." "We hope it's also the first step to many more indictments and many more criminal prosecutions."

But Dennis from Staten Island said that the indictment is just an attempt to silence Trump.

"He has never been wrong. He has been right about everything for the last seven years," he said. "They can't touch him with anything. He must be the most honest man on this planet."

SEE IT: CHAOS AS PROTESTS RAGE OUTSIDE NYC COURTHOUSE DURING TRUMP'S ARRAIGNMENT 

Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet prior to the 2016 election about her claims that the two had sexual encounters — a claim the former president has denied.

Hundreds of protestors — some supporting the indictment, some opposing— were present outside the courthouse. Tensions were high, and both sides shouted their arguments at the other.

"It's a very tiny first step in us as a country believing that our justice system will hold people equally accountable under the laws that we have regardless of a white man's money or power," said Karen, from New York.

"This is just political bias," said Jesus "Stormy Daniels had admitted that there was no affair."

Protestors outside the courthouse where President Trump was arraigned on April 4. 

Protestors outside the courthouse where President Trump was arraigned on April 4.  (Fox News Digital)

Trump's Brooklynite defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina has represented high-profile celebrities including former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and rapper Meek Mill. Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche were added to the defense team on Monday.

The former president's arraignment took place at the Manhattan District’s Office at 2:15 p.m. after he surrendered himself and appeared before Judge Juan Merchan. A limited number of photographers and videographers were permitted access, but Merchan ruled against the live cameras after considering if they would "interfere with the fair administration of justice … with law enforcement activity, the objections of the Defendant; and limitations related to the physical structure of the courtroom."

WHO IS DONALD TRUMP'S LAWYER JOE TACOPINA?

"Donald Trump made us look weak on national television, on the public stage—lying, cheating, deceitfulness," said Atlas. "It's time to stand up."

A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls up an anti-Trump banner off the ground near protests in front of the Manhattan courthouse.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls up an anti-Trump banner off the ground near protests in front of the Manhattan courthouse. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT: JUDGE DENIES MOTION TO ALLOW LIVE CAMERAS AS FORMER PRESIDENT FACES CRIMINAL CHARGES

Darin, a Trump supporter from Kentucky, said he thinks the indictment is just the beginning.

"I don't even think it's going to end here," he said. "I think if he's found innocent in the court, they're going to find something else to get him with."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a Georgia Republican, belted out support for Trump during a rally in front of the Manhattan courthouse.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a Georgia Republican, belted out support for Trump during a rally in front of the Manhattan courthouse. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP INDICTMENT MAY HAVE GIVEN HIM 'THE KISS OF LIFE' FOR 2024, VETERAN POLLSTER SAYS: 'LIKE OXYGEN TO FIRE'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke outside the courthouse ahead of the arraignment, coming to Trump's defense as counter-protesters attempted to drown her out with whistles. 

"We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man," the Georgia Republican said through a microphone. "Not just any innocent man. This is the former president of the United States of America."

Americans clash over Trump's odds at a fair trial ahead of arraignment Video

Nadine, of Maryland, said, "I'm fed up about the denial of reality that his side is willing to engage in just to get him into office."

Kassy Dillon is a reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach her at kassy.dillon@fox.com and follow her on Twitter at @kassydillon.

