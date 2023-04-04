SEE IT: Chaos as dueling protests rage outside New York City courthouse during Trump's arraignment

Opposing protests erupted outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

"The indictment is just the first step," said Lisa, who wore a hoodie with the words "arrest Trump." "We hope it's also the first step to many more indictments and many more criminal prosecutions."

But Dennis from Staten Island said that the indictment is just an attempt to silence Trump.

"He has never been wrong. He has been right about everything for the last seven years," he said. "They can't touch him with anything. He must be the most honest man on this planet."

Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet prior to the 2016 election about her claims that the two had sexual encounters — a claim the former president has denied.

Hundreds of protestors — some supporting the indictment, some opposing— were present outside the courthouse. Tensions were high, and both sides shouted their arguments at the other.

"It's a very tiny first step in us as a country believing that our justice system will hold people equally accountable under the laws that we have regardless of a white man's money or power," said Karen, from New York.

"This is just political bias," said Jesus "Stormy Daniels had admitted that there was no affair."

Trump's Brooklynite defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina has represented high-profile celebrities including former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and rapper Meek Mill. Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche were added to the defense team on Monday.

The former president's arraignment took place at the Manhattan District’s Office at 2:15 p.m. after he surrendered himself and appeared before Judge Juan Merchan. A limited number of photographers and videographers were permitted access, but Merchan ruled against the live cameras after considering if they would "interfere with the fair administration of justice … with law enforcement activity, the objections of the Defendant; and limitations related to the physical structure of the courtroom."

"Donald Trump made us look weak on national television, on the public stage—lying, cheating, deceitfulness," said Atlas. "It's time to stand up."

Darin, a Trump supporter from Kentucky, said he thinks the indictment is just the beginning.

"I don't even think it's going to end here," he said. "I think if he's found innocent in the court, they're going to find something else to get him with."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke outside the courthouse ahead of the arraignment, coming to Trump's defense as counter-protesters attempted to drown her out with whistles.

"We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man," the Georgia Republican said through a microphone. "Not just any innocent man. This is the former president of the United States of America."

Nadine, of Maryland, said, "I'm fed up about the denial of reality that his side is willing to engage in just to get him into office."

