Second GOP governor calls for Trump-less 2024 election

Donald Trump’s presidency is one and done, according to a pair of Republican governors, who have said the 45th president is not the future of the GOP Party.

The stakes are simply too high to risk another Trump presidency, Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Maryland, told Fox News on Sunday.

"With America on the wrong path, the stakes are too high to double down on failure," he said.

Hogan’s comments come a day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., said Saturday that the former president does not deserve another shot at the White House and that he will not represent the party going into the 2024 presidential election.

"My friend Governor Hutchinson is exactly right," Hogan added. "As we’ve already proven in Maryland, the best path for Republican success is a big tent GOP focused on the future and common-sense conservative solutions."

Hutchinson, chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA), told a group of reporters at the annual NGA Winter Meeting in Washington, DC, he did not think Trump would be leading the GOP following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

"I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again, as president," Hutchinson said. "I've made it clear: This is about the future. It's not about the past elections."

The Arkansas governor did not name any individual to be the new leader but said: "that's what the election is all about," Insider reported .

"And, you know, the Republican Party has many different voices," he added. "And it's important in this time to have those voices and they should be concentrating on this election cycle."

"We look for effectiveness, and we look for some level of bipartisanship, and we really haven’t seen that yet," he continued.

The governor did not rule out his own bid for the presidency.

"I’m concentrating on finishing my term well as governor," Hutchinson told Fox News Digital. "I do want to be a voice that talks about conservative, common sense ideas, and we’ll see where that leads."