Sponsor of SCOTUS protection bill slams Dem 'obstruction' following arrest of armed man near Kavanaugh's home

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is slamming House Democrats over their "obstruction" of his proposed bill that would provide the same security protections for Supreme Court justices and their immediate families as is provided for the legislative and executive branches.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Issa reiterated the need to pass his bill following reports that a man armed with a gun and knife was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home after allegedly making violent threats against the justice.

Issa accused Democrats of contributing to such threats through their rhetoric towards the Supreme Court, as well as Republicans, over the potential that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

"Apparently the speaker and the majority leader have a reason to obstruct, and it's a sad commentary," Issa said when asked why Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not expressed support for the bill or brought it to a vote on the House floor.

He stated that the "obstruction" by the Democrats was "the opposite of what usually happens," arguing that the House is usually quicker to act while the Senate is supposed to be the more deliberative body.

"I'm reiterating with a new letter to the speaker and majority leader asking them to move on this in light of this clear and present danger," Issa said, emphasizing the importance of passing the bill following the alleged threats against Kavanaugh.

"At the same time, we're looking at administrative procedures to add the bill to other legislation to try to move it," he added.

Issa argued that Democrats' rhetoric following the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion last month hinting that Roe v. Wade could be overturned was contributing to threats of violence against the justices, as well as the protests outside their homes.

He accused the Democrats of having "a double standard" concerning their rhetoric, pointing to their accusations that former President Donald Trump's concerns over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election led to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

"It is actually amazing to me that the left is willing to say that President Trump objecting to, or having concerns about the 2020 election led to the January 6th event, and yet they completely ignore their ongoing statements," he said.

"It's quite surprising to me," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for comment, but was directed to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Hoyer's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.