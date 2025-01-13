Schumer gathers key committee Dems to talk looming Hegseth confirmation hearing

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is meeting with Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Democrats on Monday evening to discuss the confirmation hearing for controversial Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth — just hours before its set to take place.

A Senate Democratic source confirmed the last-minute meeting to Fox News Digital.

Schumer and other Democrats have made their opposition to the former Fox News host clear in the days leading up to the hearing, which is the first to take place of all President-elect Donald Trump's nominees.

MEET LEADER JOHN THUNE'S ALL-STAR CABINET AS REPUBLICANS TAKE OVER SENATE MAJORITY

The meeting, first reported by Axios, comes after the New York Democrat urged his fellow caucus members to grill Trump's nominees in their upcoming hearings and force them to go on record about controversial Trump agenda items, per a Senate Democratic source.

The source added that Democrats are planning to lay the groundwork to say that they warned about Trump's Cabinet picks early on.

SCHUMER DIRECTS DEMS TO PUT PRESSURE ON TRUMP NOMINEES AHEAD OF CONFIRMATION HEARINGS

In floor remarks on Monday, Schumer said, "Unfortunately, Mr. Hegseth’s background is deeply troubling, to put it generously. We have all read the reports about his radical views, his alleged excessive drinking, the allegations about sexual assault, and his failures in the financial stewardship of multiple organizations."

Hegseth has denied all allegations, including those suggesting financial mismanagement, sexual assault and alcohol consumption.

The Secretary of Defense nominee's spokesperson did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

SENATE GOP TEES UP CONFIRMATION HEARING BLITZ IN EFFORT TO MEET AMBITIOUS TRUMP TARGETS

Democrats on SASC include Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Tim Kaine, D-Va., Angus King, I-Maine, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

TULSI GABBARD CHANGES TUNE ON CONTROVERSIAL INTELLIGENCE TOOL FOLLOWING GOP LOBBYING

Reed and Hegseth met last week for a notably brief discussion. Afterward, the SASC ranking member said in a statement, "Today’s meeting did not relieve my concerns about Mr. Hegseth’s lack of qualifications and raised more questions than answers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As with any nominee for this critical position, Mr. Hegseth must undergo the same high-level of scrutiny as prior Secretary of Defense nominees," he added.