Schumer calls on FBI to conduct counterintelligence threat assessment on Epstein files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on the FBI to conduct a counterintelligence threat assessment on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday that the FBI assessment should accomplish three things: determine if foreign intelligence agencies could gain access to the information "the president does not want to release in the Epstein files, through methods that include cyber intrusion;" identify any vulnerabilities that could be exploited by foreign intelligence agencies with access to non-public information in the Epstein files, "including being able to gain leverage over Donald Trump, his family, or other senior government officials;" and result in the FBI publicly showing that the bureau is "developing mitigation strategies to counter these threats and safeguard our national security."

At his weekly Democratic leadership press conference afterward, Schumer condemned what he categorized as the Epstein "cover-up," further taking aim at President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"Trump promised he'd release the Epstein files while he was on the campaign trail, yet he has yet to do it," Schumer told reporters. "Speaker Johnson quite literally preferred to shut down Congress, sending everyone home on an Epstein recess to avoid the topic. Americans are right to be angry over the lack of transparency, but there are also some very real questions about risks to national security."

JOHNSON SAYS GHISLAINE MAXWELL DESERVES LIFE SENTENCE OVER EPSTEIN CRIMES, REJECTS POTENTIAL PARDON

"Given Trump's total about-face on releasing files and given what we know from the FBI whistleblowers, it's natural to ask, what happens if our adversaries use cyberattacks and other means to access files and materials into Epstein that are damaging or worse for President Trump and or those around him?" Schumer continued. "What happens if the Epstein files end up in the hands of Russia or North Korea, or Chinese governments? Unless the Epstein files are fully released to the public, could our adversaries use that, Epstein, to use that information to blackmail someone like the president?

Last Thursday, Schumer noted, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services were among several government agencies hacked as part of a breach to Microsoft SharePoint system.

"This was confirmed that it was Chinese actors. So we don't need this happening again," Schumer said. "We have to ensure that it can't happen. National security is not and should never be a partisan issue. We need to do everything we can to make sure we protecting the U.S. and American families. This report is vital in doing that. Beyond that, there is one more thing Donald Trump could do to quell people's anger, confusion, frustration, and/or deep fears. That is, release the files."

Last week, Johnson ended the House legislative session a day early, averting a potential vote on a resolution by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., that would have compelled the Justice Department and the FBI to release the Epstein files. Johnson asserted on Sunday that House Republicans supported "maximum disclosure" but argued that the resolution was "reckless" and poorly drafted, arguing that it ignored federal rules protecting grand jury materials and "would require the DOJ and FBI to release information that they know is false, that is based on lies and rumors and was not even credible enough to be entered into the court proceedings."

TRUMP DROPS EPSTEIN-LINKED NAMES THAT MEDIA ‘OUGHT TO BE SPEAKING ABOUT’ AMID FILES FIRESTORM

Johnson said he supported the Trump administration's stance that "all credible evidence and information" be released, but emphasized the need for safeguards to protect victims' identities.

During a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, Trump was asked why he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida, years ago.

"That's such old history. Very easy to explain, but I don't want to waste your time by explaining it. But for years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn't talk because he did something that was inappropriate," Trump told reporters. "He hired help, and I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out and that was it."

Trump said he turned down an invitation to Epstein's notorious island in the Caribbean and claimed former President Bill Clinton and former Harvard University President Larry Summers had gone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I never went to the island and Bill Clinton went there, supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but Larry Summers, I hear, went there. He was the head of Harvard and many other people that are very big people. Nobody ever talks about them," Trump said. "I never had the privilege of going to his island. And I did turn it down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.