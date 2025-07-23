Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft

Chinese hackers breach US nuclear security agency in cyberattack operation, officials say

Microsoft confirms CCP-backed groups exploited SharePoint vulnerability affecting hundreds of victims globally

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
close
Espionage attempts by Iran and China uncovered Video

Espionage attempts by Iran and China uncovered

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reports on the latest espionage attempts by Iran and China on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sweeping cyberattack breached the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) through Microsoft’s Sharepoint document software, the Energy Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. 

The agency does not know of any sensitive or classified information that has been stolen at this time. 

"On Friday, July 18th, the exploitation of a Microsoft SharePoint zero-day vulnerability began affecting the Department of Energy, including the NNSA," a Department of Energy (DoE) told Fox News Digital, referring to the agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpiles. 

MICROSOFT ENDS USE OF CHINA-BASED COMPUTER ENGINEERS FOR CERTAIN DEFENSE DEPT PROJECTS AMID ESPIONAGE FEARS

Signage outside the Microsoft Campus

Signage outside the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington, U.S., on Thursday, March 3, 2022.  (Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Microsoft warned that Chinese state-sponsored actors were exploiting flaws in the SharePoint software of institutions across the globe. Netherlands-based Eye Security told Reuters the breach has now claimed 400 victims. 

Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, the two groups backed by the CCP involved in the hack, utilized flaws in the document-sharing software that exist for customers who run it on their own networks rather than through Microsoft’s cloud software. 

But DoE said it largely utilizes the cloud, so only a "very small number of systems were impacted." 

"All impacted systems are being restored."

Image of Microsoft's SharePoint

Microsoft's SharePoint was hacked by Chinese state-linked actors, the company said.  (Getty )

Another hacking group based in China, Storm-2603, also exploited the vulnerabilities, according to Microsoft. 

Asked about the hack on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said he wasn’t aware of the specifics, but: "China opposes and fights hacking activities in accordance with the law. At the same time, we oppose smears and attacks against China under the excuse of cybersecurity issues."

Charles Carmakal, technology chief of the Google-owned Mandiant cybersecurity consulting group, confirmed Monday in a LinkedIn post that at least one of the organizations involved in the hack was a "China-nexus threat actor."

NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS RAISE CONCERNS AFTER MICROSOFT PROGRAM EXPOSED AS POSSIBLE AVENUE FOR CHINESE SPYING

China's national flag flutters on Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan's main island, in southeast China's Fujian province on December 11, 2024

"China opposes and fights hacking activities in accordance with the law. At the same time, we oppose smears and attacks against China under the excuse of cybersecurity issues," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to the allegations. (Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images )

On Sunday, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it was "aware of active exploitation" of the SharePoint vulnerability. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella vowed last year to make cybersecurity a top priority after a government report criticized the company’s handling of a Chinese breach of the emails of U.S. government officials. 

Just last week, the company vowed to stop using engineers based in China to provide technical support for clients within the Defense Department using the company’s cloud services. That came after a ProPublica report revealed the practice and said it could expose the DoD to Chinese hackers.

More from Politics