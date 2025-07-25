Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump drops Epstein-linked names that media ‘ought to be speaking about’ amid files firestorm

'You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton,' Trump told reporters Friday

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Trump tells reporters to look at Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers when asked about Epstein Video

Trump tells reporters to look at Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers when asked about Epstein

President Donald Trump told reporters that they should be asking questions about former President Bill Clinton and his Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and their ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump said that those asking about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case should direct their attention to former President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. 

Trump’s remarks come a day after U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida, amid heightened scrutiny about the case after the Trump administration announced it would not unseal investigation materials concerning Epstein. 

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL HAD ‘VERY PRODUCTIVE DAY MEETING’ WITH DEPUTY AG: ATTORNEY 

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before departing the White House en route to Turnberry, Scotland, July 25, 2025, in Washington, DC, United States. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before departing the White House en route to Turnberry, Scotland, July 25, 2025, in Washington, DC, United States. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys," Trump told reporters Friday while departing for Scotland. "They're all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton." 

Trump then accused Clinton of visiting Epstein's private island the financier used as a home base for his sex-trafficking operations. Trump said he'd never visited the island before. 

Meanwhile, Clinton has also said he'd never visited the island either. In his new memoir "Citizen," released in 2024, Clinton said he'd never gone to the island and that he wished he'd never even met Epstein in the first place. 

Spokespeople for Summers and Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Summers previously served as treasury secretary for Clinton, as well as the director of the National Economic Council for President Barack Obama

GHISLAINE MAXWELL SUBPOENAED BY HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE AMID EPSTEIN FILES PUSH

Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Clinton White House at an event that took place in 1993 for donors to the White House Historical Association. (Mega)

Trump’s comments come amid outrage from some conservatives after the Department of Justice and the FBI announced in July the agencies will not release new documents from the Epstein sex trafficking case, and that their review into Epstein is closed. 

Additionally, the agencies said that they did not detect a list of sexual predators with ties to Epstein, and concluded there were no new people who could face charges. 

Trump has sought to quash curiosity into the Epstein case, and said that no credible information is left to share with the public. 

"He's dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don't understand what the interest or what the fascination is. I really don't, and the credible information's been given," Trump said July 14. 

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES ON TRUMP'S REQUEST TO UNSEAL EPSTEIN GRAND JURY TRANSCRIPTS

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend, former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

