Sarah Sanders predicts debating Trump, taking media questions will be 'whole new ballgame' for Biden

Debating President Trump will be a challenge for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders argued Friday in response to the praise for the former vice president's nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“It’s one thing to read prepared remarks from a teleprompter, it’s a whole new ballgame to go toe-to-toe and actually debate the president or take tough questions from the media, two things that Joe Biden is going to have to do,” Sanders told “Outnumbered.”

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN SPEECH IS 'JUST WORDS' AT DNC CLOSE

Trump and his Republican allies were quick to pan Biden’s speech Thursday night, with the president accusing his opponent of making false promises as his campaign reiterated its claim that Biden is “a pawn of the radical leftists.”

In his remarks, Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic upheaval it has caused to partisan divides and racial inequalities.

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst," Biden declared. "I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness. And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”

On Friday, Sanders said that Biden will have to take questions from the media to “move the ball forward.”

“I think it will be a pivotal moment when we actually see these two men on stage debating one another," she said. "I don’t think that Joe Biden is going to get the same kind of headlines coming out of that that he did last night.

"I think President Trump has shown an ability to debate ... anybody and do extremely well and I think that will be a key moment in this race and one of the reasons President Trump is going to do extremely well this November.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.