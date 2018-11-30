Sarah Palin says her house is damaged from Alaska earthquake

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said Friday her house suffered damage from the earthquake that rocked Alaska and expressed relief that her family is safe.

“Our family is intact - house is not... I imagine that’s the case for many, many others,” Palin wrote in a tweet asking for prayers for Alaska. “So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee who is from Wasilla, did not elaborate on the extent of the damage to the family’s home.

In Anchorage, back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.8 rocked buildings and buckled roads Friday morning, prompting people to run from their offices or take cover under desks and triggering a warning to residents in Kodiak to flee to higher ground for fear of a tsunami.

LARGE ALASKA EARTHQUAKE JOLTS RESIDENTS, SHAKES BUILDINGS

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first and more powerful quake was centered about seven miles north of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.

Cracks could be seen in a two-story downtown Anchorage building. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roads. One image showed a car stranded on an island of pavement, surrounded by cavernous cracks where the earthquake split the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.