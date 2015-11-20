Sanders releases new ads in Iowa, N.H.

!--StartFragment-->

Bernie Sanders will release campaign ads in Iowa and New Hampshire this weekend, in an attempt build on his momentum in the early states.

While the Sanders campaign would not release any figures about the costs of the ads, Sanders spokesman Michael Briggs emphasized that the ads were major scale cable buys.

Both ads are only thirty seconds long and focus on Sanders' plans to help the working and middle class overcome an economy that he believes to be rigged for the top 1 percent of earners.

