Published
Last Update December 20, 2015

Sanders releases new ads in Iowa, N.H.

By Ariel Cohen | Washington Examiner

Bernie Sanders will release campaign ads in Iowa and New Hampshire this weekend, in an attempt build on his momentum in the early states.

While the Sanders campaign would not release any figures about the costs of the ads, Sanders spokesman Michael Briggs emphasized that the ads were major scale cable buys.

Both ads are only thirty seconds long and focus on Sanders' plans to help the working and middle class overcome an economy that he believes to be rigged for the top 1 percent of earners.

